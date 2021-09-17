Did You Know the One Place On Earth Where Pilots are Scared to Fly?

Airlines have a stringent set of rules and the risk of breaking any one of them is huge and can cost lives. Among the plethora of guidelines that the flights follow, there is one that makes people wonder about the grounds on which it is laid. If you’re a frequent flier, you might have noticed that flights bound for Asia and neighbouring regions do not fly over Tibet.

Known as the Tibetan Autonomous Region, this is the world’s highest plateau and falls within the borders of China. It is a mountainous and scarcely populated region.

Here’s why airlines avoid this region:

Roof Of The World

Tibet is also known as the ‘roof of the world’ since it contains extremely high mountain peaks, including the two highest peaks in the world – Mount Everest and K2. In scenarios of an engine failure, modern aircraft are designed to fly over a low altitude with one engine running. However, flying at low altitudes is highly dangerous in this region.

Clean Air Turbulence

Turbulences are irregular patterns of winds that also vary in terms of pressure and currents. Due to this, flights undergo strong quakes and altitude dips. The good thing is that pilots in the cabin can detect the areas of turbulence and either prepare for it or altogether avoid it, but not in the Tibetan Plateau Region. This region gives rise to the Clean Air Turbulence phenomenon, which cannot be detected by pilots.

Emergency Landing

Airplanes seldom face a situation where they need to land immediately. However, airlines always consider the possibility of that happening.The Tibetan region lacks places for emergency landing. There still are two airports in this mountainous region. One of them is the Paro Airport in Bhutan. The airstrip of this particular airport is extremely dangerous and won’t be easy for most pilots to handle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here