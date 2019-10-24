Take the pledge to vote

Did You Know There is a Dinosaur Named After Rabindranath Tagore?

'Barapasaurus Tagorei' was a 7-tonne dinosaur that walked the prehistoric lands of India.

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
India's rich cultural heritage spans ages.

So much so that a dinosaur is named after one of India's most famed poet and author. The man who wrote India's national anthem and was the nation's first Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore -- a culturally and historically significant name in Indian world history -- has a dinosaur name after him.

This isn’t something that has happened recently.

The information gained traction on social media when IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote about the same in a Twitter post on October 22.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaswan posted, “Do you know Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him?” He then went on to reveal that the gigantic prehistoric vegetarian goliath is called Barapasauraus tagorei."

According to his post, the 'Barapasaurus Tagorei' was a 7-tonne dinosaur that walked the prehistoric lands of India.

His Tweet further revealed that it was the "first complete mounted dinosaur skeleton" discovered in the 1960s and subsequently mounted in Adilabad district of Telangana, in India.

The first Indian dinosaur to be discovered was the Titanosaurus, the vertebrae of which were discovered in 1828. The dinosaur, however, received its name in 1877.

Kaswan, on his part, went on to mention in subsequent tweets that India has a rich ecological history when it came to discovering fossils of dinosaurs.

According to Kaswan, Gandhinagar and Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh have fossil parks about dinosaurs and the Indian Museum in Kolkata boasts of dinosaur skeletons as well.

Soon after Kaswan posted the informative tweet, a number of people commented on the thread praising him for sharing the information and even showing surprise at the news. Some even shared their own tidbits of information regarding dinosaurs.

While one person revealed that the first skeleton of land-dwelling whale ancestors was found in Kashmir, another spoke of the Rajasaurus narmadsensis, a prehistoric predator that was bigger than the dreaded T-Rex.

