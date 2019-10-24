Did You Know There is a Dinosaur Named After Rabindranath Tagore?

India's rich cultural heritage spans ages.

So much so that a dinosaur is named after one of India's most famed poet and author. The man who wrote India's national anthem and was the nation's first Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore -- a culturally and historically significant name in Indian world history -- has a dinosaur name after him.

This isn’t something that has happened recently.

The information gained traction on social media when IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote about the same in a Twitter post on October 22.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaswan posted, “Do you know Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him?” He then went on to reveal that the gigantic prehistoric vegetarian goliath is called Barapasauraus tagorei."

Do you know #Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him. Barapasaurus #tagorei was a 18 metre long & 7 tonned #dinosaur which walked through #India once. It was the first complete mounted dinosaur skeleton discovered in 1960s in Adilabad district of #India. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 22, 2019

According to his post, the 'Barapasaurus Tagorei' was a 7-tonne dinosaur that walked the prehistoric lands of India.

His Tweet further revealed that it was the "first complete mounted dinosaur skeleton" discovered in the 1960s and subsequently mounted in Adilabad district of Telangana, in India.

The first Indian dinosaur to be discovered was the Titanosaurus, the vertebrae of which were discovered in 1828. The dinosaur, however, received its name in 1877.

Kaswan, on his part, went on to mention in subsequent tweets that India has a rich ecological history when it came to discovering fossils of dinosaurs.

According to Kaswan, Gandhinagar and Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh have fossil parks about dinosaurs and the Indian Museum in Kolkata boasts of dinosaur skeletons as well.

Many people must be wondering about Dinosaurs in India. India has rich ecological history with presence of dinosaurs. In Gandhinagar (one of the biggest site for dinosaur fossils) & Sirmaur in HP we have fossil parks about them. In Kolkata museum we have dinasaur skeletons. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 22, 2019

Soon after Kaswan posted the informative tweet, a number of people commented on the thread praising him for sharing the information and even showing surprise at the news. Some even shared their own tidbits of information regarding dinosaurs.

While one person revealed that the first skeleton of land-dwelling whale ancestors was found in Kashmir, another spoke of the Rajasaurus narmadsensis, a prehistoric predator that was bigger than the dreaded T-Rex.

Here's what people wrote:

First skeleton of land dwelling whale ancestors were found in Kashmir. The biggest dinosaur was found between sindh and balochistan is think on bugti lands. — ZohairRaza (@HazratZohair) October 22, 2019

I read in "Incredible history of India's Geography" by @sanjeevsanyal that somewhere in Gujarat was found to be a popular hatching place for dino mothers. Also fossils of hitherto unknown dinosaur bigger than the T-rex was found which was named Rajasaurus Narmadsensis. — Tarun Tiwari (@tea_tiwary) October 22, 2019

You are an encyclopedia. salute you. — wuntakal laxman (@WuntakalL) October 22, 2019

Really?? Not aware of it — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah (@25rubybaruah) October 22, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.