Did You Know? These Bollywood Hits Have been Copied from Other Tracks and It's Shocking

We have often read stories about music directors being accused of copying tunes without giving credit to the original source. Now, a shocking Twitter thread has cropped up on the internet where one can see the list of Bollywood tunes copied from tracks produced by other artists.

A user, who goes by the name of Sahil Adhikari, has shared this thread on his Twitter handle which reads, ‘Thread of all the Bollywood tunes that are copied from songs of foreign artists’. The first song in the list is Neend Churayi Meri from the 1997 hit film Ishq starring Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles. The original source of the tunes is said to be copied from 'Sending all my love by Linear’.

Thread of all the bollywood tunes that are copied from songs of foreign artists. — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 30, 2018

The second one in the thread is 'Pal pal pal pal har pal' from the movie Lagey Raho Munna Bhai. The song was picturised on Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt. As per the user, the tunes of the song are taken from ‘Theme for a dream by Cliff Richards’.

Theme for a dream - Cliff RichardsCopied song :- Pal pal pal har pal(Lagey Raho Munnabhai) pic.twitter.com/qwuKWAa1ax — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 30, 2018

Next one on the list is from Saif Ali Kan-Bipasha Basu starrer Race. The thread claims that the song Pehli Nazar Mein crooned by Atif Aslam was copied from ‘Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Sup’.

Sarang Hae Yo-Kim Hyung SupCopied Song :- Pehli Nazar Mein(Race) pic.twitter.com/nFkVXnyzOf — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 30, 2018

The next Bollywood song in the thread is Dil Mera Churaya Kyun from the film Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Wham! :- Last ChristmasCopied Song :- Dil Mera Churaya Kyun(Akele Hum Akele Tum) pic.twitter.com/9uJC42wBC3 — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 30, 2018

The music of one of the most loved songs from 1990 musical hit Aashiqui, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi is also not original, claims the thread.

Joyce Sims:- Come into my lifeCopied Somg:- Dheere Dheere se Meri Zindagi(Aashiqui) pic.twitter.com/WEGOPRNJDn — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 30, 2018

Here is the list of some other Bollywood songs in this thread:

1. Hookah Bar ( Khiladi 786) - Turn Up the Music by Chris Brown

2. Nashe si Chadh Gayi ( Befikre) - Junjuo Romantica OST Track

3. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai ( Woh Lamhe)- Peterpan’s Tek Bisakah

4. Dil Le Le Lena ( Auzaar)- Macarena by Los Del Rio

5. Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein aaya(Jhuk Gaya Aasman)- Elvis Presley’s Marguerita

Earlier, a Twitter user from Pakistan shared a thread of Hindi songs which according to him were copied from Pakistani music industry.

Anu Malik Copied the Song 'Yaariyan' of Junaid Jamshed ... pic.twitter.com/XTXlqlIlJ4 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) May 22, 2017

A little shocking, isn't it?