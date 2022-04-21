Did You Know Wooden Knife Can Be Three Times Sharper Than Steel Knife?

The sharpest blades are usually made of steel or ceramics, both of which are man-made elements that must be forged in flames at high temperatures. However, researchers have now devised a more sustainable method of producing sharp knives and that too using hardened wood.

The knife was created by experts at the University of Maryland using a new toughened wood that is reportedly also beneficial for the environment. The process, which was published in a journal on October 20, 2021, makes wood 23 times tougher, and a knife manufactured from the product is roughly three folds sharper than a dinner table steel knife.

The hardened wood knife can be cleaned and reused, giving it a viable alternative to steel, ceramic, and throwaway plastic knives.

According to Prof Teng Li, the study’s lead author, cellulose is the major element of wood and has a better strength-to-density ratio than most manmade materials such as metal, ceramics, and so on. Yet, we never fully utilise wood’s potential. Because only 40 to 50 percent of the wood is composed of cellulose, the remainder consists of a binder known as hemicellulose and lignin, which decreases the wood’s strength. To address this, researchers devised a two-step procedure for removing the wood’s weaker components while preserving the cellulose framework.

The procedure begins by slightly delignifying the wood, which softens, stretches, and becomes squishy. In the second phase, researchers use a heated press to apply pressure on the wood, causing it to densify and eliminate any remaining moisture. After the material is moulded into any desired shape, it is coated with mineral oil, which keeps its sharpness in usage even after washing.

Researchers have studied treated wood under a microscope to determine the source of its strength and discovered that the two-step method significantly decreased natural wood flaws, removing channels, voids, and pits. According to the researchers, this method may make hardwood nails as pointed and strong as steel nails while also making them rust-resistant.

This wood-hardening method has the capacity to be more energy-efficient and have a lesser environmental effect than the production of other man-made composites, however, further research is required to be certain.

