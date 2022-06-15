Did You 'Spot' Shah Rukh Khan in 'Brahmastra' Trailer? Twitter Surely Did

The much-awaited trailer of Ayan Mukherjee’s magnum opus Brahmastra was finally released on Wednesday. The first part of the Brahmastra trilogy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The gripping trailer provided fans a glimpse of the fantasy fiction film, which is not so common in the Indian film industry. However, just like the Marvel Studios movies, where fans try to spot hidden facts and characters, netizens are curious about this one shot from Brahmastra.

Eagle-eyed fans have been dissecting the trailer shot-by-shot and they believe they have spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie. Following the release of the trailer and the iconic fire sequence, users claim that they have spotted SRK in the trailer. Whether or not SRK is in the movie, the theory has certainly initiated a flood of memes on Twitter.

Case in point, this meme where the user added Bobby Deol’s picture to show how fans are searching for SRK’s glimpse. “People searching for SRK in the trailer like,” read the tweet.

Another user is sure that Dr Aggarwal is being played by SRK. He has tweeted, “Dr. AGRAWAL (SRK) is the real Surprise for all. He will surely make us scream in the Climax I believe.”

Dr. AGRAWAL (SRK) is the real Surprise for all.

— Mè‽‽ (@meZach_Alan) June 15, 2022

A user shared this shot from the trailer where Ranbir is looking up at a giant figure of what seems to be Shiv. Fans believe that the VFX effect is used to depict Shah Rukh’s character in the movie. Sharing the picture of the shot on Twitter, the user commented, “Look at that. As grand as he deserves to be on screen. Ladies and gentlemen.”

Another fan commented, “Brahmastra trailer is fresh and different. The VFX could have been better but looking at the world they have tried to create, it perfectly fits the bill. Super hyped for this one. BTW this legit looks like SRK.”

#BrahmastraTrailer is fresh and different. The VFX could have been better but looking at the world they have tried create, it perfectly fits bill. Super Hyped for this one 🔥🔥🔥🔥

— Aniket (@burman_aniket) June 15, 2022

According to The Indian Express, SRK will be starring in the Astraverse movie as a scientist. Quoting a source close to the news portal, a report by the publication mentioned, “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph.” The report also informed that the superstar will have at least a 15 to 20-minute-long appearance in the movie. The actor completed shooting his part some months ago, and is looking forward to the film’s release, mentioned the source to the national daily.

Brahmastra is a mythological trilogy. Produced by Dharma Productions, the first part of the trilogy will be released on September 9 in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

