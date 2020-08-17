Did YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson Just Give Away an Island Worth Rs 5 Crore in a MrBeast Challenge?

The short answer is yes.

Jimmy Donaldson aka popular YouTuber MrBeast seems to be on a mission to turn every human being walking the planet into a millionaire.

His over-the-top antics and mighty giveaways have been a staple content on his 40million + subscribed channel on the video-sharing platform and he isn't stopping any soon.

Be it buying all cars in a dealership, tipping waiters thousands of dollars, adopting all dogs at a shelter, opening a free bank for strangers, buying billboards to support PewDiePie in sub war against T-Series, or planting 20 million trees, the popular YouTube personality has done it all.

MrBeast also recently competed against a professional eater in gobbling the "world's largest pizza" slice in record time. And he's back with some more.

Recently, the YouTuber bought 120K lottery tickets worth $1 million or INR 7,48,05,000 and decided to buy an island with whatever amount the tickets fetched him.

The total earnings, despite being in a negative, came to about $720,000 (Rs 5.4 crore) and in a subsequent video, Jimmy along with his friends and crew visited the island to inspect and have fun on his new possession.

Things truly got MrBeast level of crazy when the YouTuber announced the "last to leave challenge" wherein 10 contestants were ferried to the island and whoever was the last remaining person, got to be the new owner of the pricy piece of land.

The challenges included playing hide n' seek on the island, bowling with a golden coconut and even checking on contestants' phone if they were subscribed to PewDiePie. Those who failed were instantly eliminated.

Who won the island in the end? That is for you to find out here:

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the only video of "last to leave..." challenge that exists on Jimmy's YouTube page.

The YouTuber has previously given away a house, a Tesla, a Lamborghini, and copious amounts of cash to the winners of popular series that involves contestants to partake physically demanding tasks. These videos have brought him hundreds of millions of views to his channel.