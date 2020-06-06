Did Zuckerberg Use Kapil Mishra's Speech Before Delhi Riots to Explain 'Incitement of Violence'?

Months after BJP leader Kapil Mishra's controversial speech in February was linked with directly threatening the ensuing violence which led to the North-East Delhi riots, Facebook, too, may have hinted that it qualifies as 'incitement of violence,' according to its community guidelines.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a video interaction with his employees listed out certain instances which violate the guidelines.

Although Zuckerberg does not directly name Kapil Mishra, he does say this, "There have been cases in India, for example, where someone said, 'Hey if the police don’t take care of this, our supporters will get in there and clear the streets.' That is kind of encouraging supporters to go do that in a more direct way, and we took that down. So we have a precedent for that."

The quote is from leaked audio of the interaction, which was held after employees at Facebook expressed their displeasure with the social media giant’s failure to flag or takedown controversial posts made by US President Donald Trump with respect to the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests.

Mishra had called a pro-CAA rally at Maujpur traffic signal, close to Jaffrabad Metro Station where at least 500 people had been staging a sit-in protest against the controversial Citizenship Law.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra had said, "We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared."

In a video tweeted by him where he can be seen addressing the gathering, Mishra said, “They (protestors) want to create trouble in Delhi. That’s why they have closed the roads. That’s why they have created a riot-like situation here. We have not pelted any stone.

“Till US President is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully. After that we won’t listen to you (police) if the roads are not vacated by then,” he told the gathering.

The tweet with the accompanying video was later removed.

During the hearing of a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by a bench of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh, the court asked for Mishra's speech to be played.

During the hearing, the Delhi High court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Rajesh Deo if they had seen the video clip of BJP leader Kapil Mishra making alleged hate speeches.

While the solicitor general maintained that he does not watch television and has not seen those clips, Deo said he has watched the video of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma but has not seen that of Kapil Mishra.

Justice Muralidhar remarked, "I am really amazed at the state of affairs of the Delhi Police" and asked the court staff to play Kapil Mishra's video clip in the courtroom.

In March, Justice Muralidhar had directed the Delhi Police to take a decision on filing an FIR against Mishra for his remarks. But before the deadline set, he was transferred out.