BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Die-Hard Fan of Donald Trump Who Built Statue of US President Passes Away of Heart Attack in Hyderabad

Image credits: News18.

Image credits: News18.

According to the family members Krishna was upset after hearing that Trump had been infected with Covid-19.

PV Ramana Kumar

US President Donald Trump's die-hard fan Bussa Krishna died of a heart attack on Sunday.

31-year-old Krishna had erected a statue of Trumph in the premises of his house in Konne village of Bachannapet Mandal of Janagoan District in Telangana, and became a devotee of the President of United States.

According to the family members Krishna was upset after hearing that Trump had been infected with Covid-19.

A few days ago, Krishna had shot a video on Trump with tears in his eyes eyes. In the video he said, "Trump is my God. I am praying to all the Gods for speedy recover of Trump and Melania Trump."

"He did special poojas for speedy recover of Trump when he was in the hospital. Daily, took a river bath wearing Trump's photo printed T-shirt," said a friend of Krishna.

On Sunday, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Government hospital at Toopran by family members. Doctors declared him dead before he reached the hospital.

Krishna's wife passed away a few years ago, and he is currently survived by a seven-year-old son, Rushi.

Next Story
Loading