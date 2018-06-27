GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Diego Maradona Had the Time of His Life During Argentina's Must-Win World Cup Match

Maradona, you beauty.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:June 27, 2018, 12:07 PM IST
Diego Maradona Had the Time of His Life During Argentina's Must-Win World Cup Match
Image credits: SonyLIV / YouTube | Fox Soccer / Twitter
It is really hard to describe what it was like to watch an animated Diego Maradona during Argentina's must-win World Cup match against Nigeria. We can only try.

The 57-year-old football legend started the evening dancing playfully with a female Nigeria fan, saluting, and waving to well-wishers applauding him in the moments before kick-off.

Throughout Argentina's nerve-wrecking 2-1 victory, which secured a place into the last 16, the camera was fixed on one man. Maradona.

When Messi gave Argentina the lead early in the first half, Maradona screamed with delight, crossed his hands across his chest, and looked into to the heavens.

But it was a goal by Marcos Rojo in the final moments when Maradona exploded. He shouted an obscene insult and raised the middle finger of each hand in the direction of the pitch. The excessive celebration, however, took a toll on the 1986 World Cup-winner, who was later rushed to the hospital.

South American journalist Diego Cora tweeted: "Maradona had to be cared for by the doctors and was taken to hospital."

Football fans across the globe who witnessed Maradona on their television sets were quick to take to Twitter and meme the star of the show.













Cocaine Forever

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on
































Maradona's excessive celebrations even got our King Khan on the edge of his seat.

"Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue…"





In case you're curious what Mallu commentary sounds like.




You can watch the match highlights here:





(With AFP inputs)

