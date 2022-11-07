Diesel’s Skirt Worth Whopping Rs 82K Has Netizens Confused New

Italian luxury retail clothing company, Diesel, is grabbing headlines for an outright bizarre product that it recently launched. Diesel has launched micro-mini skirt as a part of its fall/winter fashion runway show earlier this year. The bizarre product has got the tweeples perplexed because of its uneasy look. Also, it looks highly uncomfortable. The skirt has a strip of leather secured around the hips and it reportedly costs $1000, which is ₹82,000 approximately. The product features iconic ‘D’ logo on the front. It also has a Velcro closure at the back.

Since its launch, the images have gone viral. Have a look:

“biggest disappointment of this year for me has to be the fact that the diesel mini skirt is actually inconvenient, impractical, cheaply made and packaged and it sells for 1000 usd like be fucking for real,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “i’m sorry but i think anyone that buys that diesel skirt deserves to be bullied or jumped or both.”

Here are a few reactions:

runway fashion Can be practical but it’s not meant to be. Some pieces are just meant to be gauked at as art as it’s walked in for a minute, used in editorials or for a quick red carpet look. — cam (@killuascam) November 3, 2022

that diesel skirt is like definition of good concept awful execution cuz it wouldve been sooo cute if it was made better — kali (@beg4mee) November 5, 2022

That Diesel skirt should’ve been magnetic. — JAWN PAUL GAULTIER (@dameandconfused) November 2, 2022

the diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace i have to wear to prevent dislocations pic.twitter.com/ptqPFCD3hD — Peach (1.2/33 lbs lost) (@justafewmorelbs) November 2, 2022

the leather Diesel belt skirt has a velcro closure??? pic.twitter.com/FLFXiUpMo7 — . (@mightbechule) November 3, 2022

That diesel skirt is ONE THOUSAND whole dollars and you get a VELCRO CLOSURE…… and you can’t sit down in it like what — Carl Bismark (@danielle_lauser) November 3, 2022

no way that $1k diesel skirt has a VELCRO enclosure … pic.twitter.com/uZpUGX6ocv — lily (@lordofthejewels) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Balenciaga launched a bag in collaboration with Lay’s, the American potato chips brand. As similar as they are to the packet of chips, the bags made their debut at the Paris Fashion Week. These bags have been released in three colours- blue, yellow and a mix of red and black. Not just this but the detailing of the bag also imitates the chips cover design. The only difference is the zip attached at the opening of the bag.

Before this, it also launched a pouch that derived inspiration from garbage bin bags and looked the same. The trash pouch differs from an actual garbage bin back in terms of the material used. Instead of plastic, Balenciaga has used supple calfskin leather. Rest everything looks almost the same. Turns out, the brand does have some awareness about their latest product and knows how outlandish it is. Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, said, “I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

