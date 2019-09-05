Two Glasses of Cola a Day Can Kill You Faster, Says New Study

If you are a soft drink addict and constantly thrive on coloured, flavoured colas then you must be cautious now and restrict from having them here on. Wondering why? A recent study has found out that consumption of soft drinks, whether sweetened with sugar of artificial sweeteners may be associated with an increased risk of premature death.

According to the latest study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, people who drink two or more glasses of soft drinks per day had a higher risk of mortality from all causes than those who consumed less than one glass per month. The study surveyed 4,51,743 participants from 10 European countries to check the impact of soft drink on their health.

The study also observed specific association between artificially sweetened soft drinks with deaths from circulatory diseases and sugar-sweetened soft drinks with deaths from digestive diseases.

Participants were surveyed in terms of their food and drink consumption between January 1, 1992, to December 31, 2000, and followed up an average of 16 years later.

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests possible negative associations between soft drinks and common causes of deaths such as heart disease and stroke,” eHEALTh reported Jonathan Pearson-Stuttard from Imperial College London in the UK, as saying.

While the study found an association between consumption of soft drinks and increased mortality, the researchers said more study needs to be done to find out more about the complex nature between the two.

“We found that compared with those reporting low consumption, participants who reported high consumption of soft drinks were at greater risk of all-cause death in our study sample,” eHEALTH reported Neil Murphy, one of the study’s lead authors, based at International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in France, as saying.

“This doesn’t mean that soft drinks cause early death as in these types of studies there are other factors which may be behind the association we observed. For instance, high soft drink consumption may be a marker of overall unhealthy diet. Also, in our study, high soft drinks consumers had higher body mass Index (BMI) and were also more likely to be current tobacco smokers,” Murphy said

