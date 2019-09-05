Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Two Glasses of Cola a Day Can Kill You Faster, Says New Study

A recent study has found out that consumption of soft drinks, whether sweetened with sugar of artificial sweeteners may be associated with an increased risk of premature death.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 5, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Glasses of Cola a Day Can Kill You Faster, Says New Study
Image credit: Reuters
Loading...

If you are a soft drink addict and constantly thrive on coloured, flavoured colas then you must be cautious now and restrict from having them here on. Wondering why? A recent study has found out that consumption of soft drinks, whether sweetened with sugar of artificial sweeteners may be associated with an increased risk of premature death.

According to the latest study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, people who drink two or more glasses of soft drinks per day had a higher risk of mortality from all causes than those who consumed less than one glass per month. The study surveyed 4,51,743 participants from 10 European countries to check the impact of soft drink on their health.

The study also observed specific association between artificially sweetened soft drinks with deaths from circulatory diseases and sugar-sweetened soft drinks with deaths from digestive diseases.

Participants were surveyed in terms of their food and drink consumption between January 1, 1992, to December 31, 2000, and followed up an average of 16 years later.

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests possible negative associations between soft drinks and common causes of deaths such as heart disease and stroke,” eHEALTh reported Jonathan Pearson-Stuttard from Imperial College London in the UK, as saying.

While the study found an association between consumption of soft drinks and increased mortality, the researchers said more study needs to be done to find out more about the complex nature between the two.

“We found that compared with those reporting low consumption, participants who reported high consumption of soft drinks were at greater risk of all-cause death in our study sample,” eHEALTH reported Neil Murphy, one of the study’s lead authors, based at International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in France, as saying.

“This doesn’t mean that soft drinks cause early death as in these types of studies there are other factors which may be behind the association we observed. For instance, high soft drink consumption may be a marker of overall unhealthy diet. Also, in our study, high soft drinks consumers had higher body mass Index (BMI) and were also more likely to be current tobacco smokers,” Murphy said

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram