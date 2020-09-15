Differences Don't Matter: These Unusual Animal Companions Prove the Loyalty of Friendship is Real

There are some animals who are seen with unexpected friendships. Animals of different species often form unexpected companions which are unlikely to the common understanding of nature.

Many pets are found to have form genuine and close relationships with one another. They offer emotional comfort to each other or help out with their disadvantages, like bugging off bugs from their thick furs.

Here are some examples of unusual and unexpected companions:

Koala and Wombat

During the pandemic, a koala and a wombat have closely bonded in the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales. Both marsupials (Koalas and wombats) are close relatives, which might have made the close interaction easier.

Rhinoceros and Sheep

A female rhinoceros overcame her depression after becoming a friend with a sheep in Bangladesh. The rhino was depressed after her male partner died, so the zoo worker put the sheep with her for companionship. They were reported to have lived for five years together.

Buffalo and Birds

The old story of birds sitting on cow or buffalo is proved to be true when an African buffalo was seen carrying a group of birds in Africa. Birds are often sitting on buffalo’s back as they feed on fleas or lice.

Cat and Rat

In a New York cat adoption center called ‘Brooklyn Cat Café,’ the house put rats to care for the abandoned kittens while waiting for adoption.

German Shepherd and Tiger

In Miami, an animal shelter called Zoological Wildlife Foundation cares for wild animals including leopards, lions, and camel. The shelter's owners often bring their German Shepherd to the facility and let them interact with their dog. It was found that their dog can become a good companion with the animals. The dog was playing with the baby tigers in the zoo.

What do you think about these friendships?