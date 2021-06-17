CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Digby the Dog Helps Save UK Woman Trying to Kill Herself on a Motorway Bridge

Digby, an Australian labradoodle, is a defusing dog with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. (@DSFireUpdates/Twitter)

Every day we come across stories that prove that dogs are indeed a man’s best friend. One such incident took place in England where a dog is being hailed as a hero after it helped to save the life of a suicidal woman. Digby, an Australian labradoodle, is a defusing dog with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, who helps the emergency workers with trauma during their therapy sessions. But on June 15, Tuesday, Digby came to the aid of a young woman trying to end her life on a bridge over the M5 motorway, in Devon near Exeter, England. The incident took place at 11 am BST when emergency services responded to a distress call about welfare for a suicidal woman, reports BBC.

Detailing the heroic tale on Twitter the next day, the fire service shared Digby’s picture along with a thread narrating the amazing story. The fire department said they were at the incident as part of a multi-agency response but the situation was becoming increasingly worrying despite police negotiators talking to the woman.

Amidst the alarming situation, one of the fire crews thought of bringing Digby to help calm the situation and to their surprise it worked. As soon as Digby arrived at the scene, the woman turned her head to look and smiled and the conversation was steered towards Digby and his role at the fire service that he joined in 2018. The woman was asked if she would like to meet Digby once she comes back from the railings and she did. The young woman shifted to a safe position, and the police say she was moved back to safety at around 3 pm BST and the road was opened. The fire department the woman best in her recovery.

The woman has been referred to the care of mental health professionals, reports the media outlet. As soon as the story was shared online, Digby was showered with love and called a ‘hero.’

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

June 17, 2021