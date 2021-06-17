Digby the Dog Helps Save UK Woman Trying to Kill Herself on a Motorway Bridge

Every day we come across stories that prove that dogs are indeed a man’s best friend. One such incident took place in England where a dog is being hailed as a hero after it helped to save the life of a suicidal woman. Digby, an Australian labradoodle, is a defusing dog with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, who helps the emergency workers with trauma during their therapy sessions. But on June 15, Tuesday, Digby came to the aid of a young woman trying to end her life on a bridge over the M5 motorway, in Devon near Exeter, England. The incident took place at 11 am BST when emergency services responded to a distress call about welfare for a suicidal woman, reports BBC.

Detailing the heroic tale on Twitter the next day, the fire service shared Digby’s picture along with a thread narrating the amazing story. The fire department said they were at the incident as part of a multi-agency response but the situation was becoming increasingly worrying despite police negotiators talking to the woman.

This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter (thread👇) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7— Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021

Amidst the alarming situation, one of the fire crews thought of bringing Digby to help calm the situation and to their surprise it worked. As soon as Digby arrived at the scene, the woman turned her head to look and smiled and the conversation was steered towards Digby and his role at the fire service that he joined in 2018. The woman was asked if she would like to meet Digby once she comes back from the railings and she did. The young woman shifted to a safe position, and the police say she was moved back to safety at around 3 pm BST and the road was opened. The fire department the woman best in her recovery.

The woman has been referred to the care of mental health professionals, reports the media outlet. As soon as the story was shared online, Digby was showered with love and called a ‘hero.’

Digby is an amazing pup! This is exactly why they brings dogs in to hospitals when people are sick and especially into the psych ward! Because they always have the ability to make you feel better! Plus petting animals automatically calms you down!— Amanda zwart (@amanda_zwart) June 16, 2021

Solidarity from the Cockapoo federation! pic.twitter.com/cRfWAvr3zf— Marc Green (@jazzblogz) June 16, 2021

Wow what an incredible dog & inspiring tweet, Digby sounds like our Welfare Support Dog Darcy who is part of our Wellness team in Devon & Cornwall Police, they really are amazing aren’t they ☺️— Natasha Ann (@NatashaeoH) June 15, 2021

Steve thanks your a legend Digby. 🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/WDYOhopZ80— Pete Johnson 💙 (@PeteDJohnson) June 16, 2021

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

