Digital Art of 'Infinite Stories' Will Take You on Hypnotic Journey with Endless Zoom-ins

There is no denying the fact that the digital era has truly transformed the way of living for humankind. The evolution of technologies in every segment eased our lifestyle and digitisation has also covered arts and paintings under its umbrella. We say this because the internet has brought forth digital art, which has intrigued the netizens with its uniquely amusing feature of countless zoom-ins. A video of an incredible creation of an artist has set the internet ablaze. The artist designed a digital video with endless zoom-in to tell “infinite stories.”

The digital art, which is going crazy viral, was made by a Twitter user named Vaskange. The now-viral video was posted with the caption, “The original video of my artwork here. Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories!” The video shows a person zooming-in different areas of the art to show a new scene every time. Despite innumerable zoom-ins, the most enthralling thing is that it doesn’t pixelate. And the art has been made in a manner that keeps on retaining its original quality.

The video has honestly left the netizens baffled with the trick of so many zoom-ins. However, taking to the comments section, the artist revealed that he has portrayed the story of his vacation.

He said, “Translation here: I drew a new story in a photo of my office to tell you about my vacation. The excitement of leaving when you pack your suitcase, then the trip, the travel. You are already starting to release the pressure a little bit, and then explorations that you do to discover new places, and when you come across absolutely grandiose landscapes that you did not suspect. But for me, the holidays are also the sun of the islands and the small pretty villages where you have the impression that time has stopped.”

So far the video has been played more than 12 million times and has garnered over 900 thousand likes on Twitter. Did you like the artwork?

