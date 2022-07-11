Digital Detox to Procrastivity, This Twitter 'Megathread' is All You Need to Read Today

A Twitter ‘megathread’ has gone viral for containing some eye-opening concepts that left many users fascinated. The concepts are highly valuable and everyone must get familiar with them. A user squeezed in a total of 40 concepts in a long thread of tweets. They cover almost everything from hacks for solving problems, digital detox, truth about customer ratings, and more.

My friends, a new MEGATHREAD has arrived! In 40 tweets I’ll explain 40 useful concepts you should know. Reading time: ~7 minutes.

Value: a lifetime. Thread: — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

In his first concept, the Gruen Effect, Gurwinder shared how the daily needs items like bread and milk in a grocery store are kept at the back. According to him, this is a marketing trick that prompts the customer to do impulse buying while searching for what he is actually needed.

1. Gruen Effect:

Ever notice how when you enter a large grocery store, common items like bread & milk are right at the back, and the journey there is labyrinthine? The layout is designed to confuse you, so you become lost, and end up impulse-buying items you don't need. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

Touching upon the most relatable hurdle in our lives, the user described ‘procrastivity’ as the habit where we often ditch a task for something that feels more productive to us. He wrote that researching productivity hacks instead of being productive can be one example.

2. Procrastivity

We often avoid work by doing something else that feels productive so we don't feel guilty. For example, endlessly researching productivity hacks instead of actually being productive. Beware that your brain can justify procrastination by disguising it as progress. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

In another concept called ‘Solomon’s Paradox’, the tweets highlighted that we tend to be more efficient in solving the problems others than our own. He suggested that if one sees himself in the third person while searching for a solution, then it can prove to be immensely helpful.

4. Solomon's Paradox:

We're better at solving other people's problems than our own, because detachment yields objectivity. But Kross et al (2014) found viewing oneself in the 3rd person yields the same detachment, so when trying to help yourself, imagine you're helping a friend. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

Suggesting that one must live in the present, the thread underlined that most people tend to think that their life has not begun yet and some idyllic future is waiting for them ahead. However, the user insisted that it is a mere mirage which fades away with time.

9. Deferred Happiness Syndrome

The common feeling that your life has not begun, that your present reality is a mere prelude to some idyllic future. This idyll is a mirage that'll fade as you approach, revealing that the prelude you rushed through was in fact the one to your death — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

In his ‘Social Influence Bias’ theory, Gurwinder claimed that customer ratings can’t be trusted as each rating is based on the previous one. He wrote that people tend to rate something higher if the current rating is very low or very high. This, in turn, results in everything getting a higher customer than they deserve.

13. Social Influence Bias:

You can't trust customer ratings, because each rating is influenced by the previous ones. People will rate something higher if the current rating is very low or very high. The result is that many things have far higher customer ratings than they should. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

The megathread also gave some tips on limiting the use of digital screens and shared that spending some time in the dark can serve as a digital detox. “It’s only when the night obscures the world that it reveals the galaxy,” read the post.

39. Digital Detox:

You can't develop perspective while endlessly consuming info, so periodically disconnect from the glowing screens, dwell a while in darkness, and there you'll see what you were blind to, for it's only when night obscures the world that it reveals the galaxy. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

The user also had his own theory, which he named ‘Gurwinder’s Theory of Bespoke Bullshit’. He wrote that many don’t form an opinion until they are asked for one. People usually combine “a viewpoint from whim” and “half-remembered hearse” to make their opinion, the user added.

30. Gurwinder's Theory of Bespoke Bullshit:

Many don’t have an opinion until they’re asked for it, at which point they cobble together a viewpoint from whim & half-remembered hearsay, before deciding that this 2-minute-old makeshift opinion will be their new hill to die on. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) July 8, 2022

So, tell us if you found these concepts to be enlightening.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.