Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Digital Preservation Begins at Hyderabad's Charminar Under Archaeological Survey of India

Built in 1591, the monument, which is often called as ‘Arc de Triomphe of the East’, suffered a major damage in May 2019 when a huge chunk of lime-plaster broke and fell from its south-west minaret.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Digital Preservation Begins at Hyderabad's Charminar Under Archaeological Survey of India
Built in 1591, the monument, which is often called as ‘Arc de Triomphe of the East’, suffered a major damage in May 2019 when a huge chunk of lime-plaster broke and fell from its south-west minaret.
Loading...

Hyderabad-based drone startup Terra Drone India successfully completed multi-sensor, multi-platform scanning of internationally recognized landmark Charminar on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Built in 1591, the monument, which is often called as ‘Arc de Triomphe of the East’, suffered a major damage in May 2019 when a huge chunk of lime-plaster broke and fell from its south-west minaret.

This incident made the digital preservation of Charminar extremely time-sensitive and important for the Indian government, and the IT department of Telangana state invited Terra Drone India to provide innovative technological solutions for the digital preservation of Charminar.

Digital preservation of a historic monument like the Charminar is a progressive way of ensuring that heritage is preserved. It would involve 3D modelling and documentation of the monument, a technique which has garnered attention in the recent years. Also, it would enable accurate preservation of the monument. Digital preservation of the document would also ensure that the monument is protected and similar incidents are not repeated.

On Thursday, Terra Drone India scanned and surveyed the damaged minaret using multiple technologies. The solution-set included:

1. Air Gap Measurement through Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Testing technique: The Archaeological Survey of India, the government body responsible for archaeological research and the conservation and preservation of cultural monuments in the country, had expressed concern regarding the increasing air gap between the plaster and the actual facade of Charminar. Terra Drone India carried out Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Testing, a non-destructive testing technique, to measure the air gaps that have developed in the areas of concern till date.

2. True Color 3D Model Creation using Visual (RGB) Sensor: A high-accuracy Visual (RGB) scan was carried out to maintain a record of the facade, actual color, and any visible cracks or crevices. Through this, a true color 3D model will be created.

3. Thermal Scanning: The scan was conducted to detect differences in temperature between different areas of the monument and identify how the different materials used in the monument are reacting to heat and how they are at risk of damage.

4. LiDAR 3D Profiling and Model Generation using LiDAR: In order to preserve the current existing infrastructural design and layout of the monument for future rebuilding or repair works, a LiDAR survey was carried out to create a high accuracy 3D model, accurate up to the millimetric level.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram