'Digital Skills, Discipline, Humility': Netizens Discuss What Indians Can Teach the World

With the appointment of Parag Agrawal as the CEO of Twitter, the world could not help but take notice that a few of the largest tech giants in the world are led by Indians. The celebrations were not only limited to India. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted saying that USA benefits greatly from Indian talent. In a Twitter thread, netizens discussed what the world could learn from India and the answers ranged from work ethic and family values to digital skills. It started when a user posted the following tweet: “Parag Agrawal, another INDIAN born American has taken over as CEO of Twitter. Google. Microsoft, they lead almost everything. So much to learn from India."

Several users pitched in with their experiences of working with Indians. One of them said: “One thing I will give them is their work ethic and discipline. They are also very humble."

Here are a few other takes:

“As I discussed with someone that every country has its area specialty. It has nothing to do with the population. Indian have proven that over time in the area of tech."

“Indeed so much to learn. An Average Indian are more likely to have one or two if the digital skills they have master. You can find everywhere, Youtube, Freelancing Site and boom they will deliver! Will even sell there skills for a lesser price! Indeed they is a lot to learn."

“In my little years in design, Indians are the best designers I have seen. I’m not surprised they’re taking over tech industries."

“Honestly Indians are amazing, before you even start calling these big companies just go on YouTube, there’s no topic you’re finding it hard to comprehend and need better explanations on, you’d definitely find one by an indian. Indians have done lesson videos on almost everything."

“They have this high level of competition imbibed in them to strive to outshine one another, However, the way they collaborate so well and seem to have infiltrated all nooks and crannies of this planet should really be studied."

Parag Agrawal, who joined as CEO on Monday, started from scratch at Twitter 10 years ago in October 2011. Before that, the Stanford PhD holder worked at Microsoft, AT&T and Yahoo. He joined Twitter as an engineer primarily focussing on the company’s ad products. He slowly worked his way up from there, receiving the maiden title of ‘Distinguished Engineer’ at the company. Six years later in October 2017, Agrawal was named as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Twitter.

