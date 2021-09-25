'Dignity of Labour': Young Boy Delivering Newspapers in Telangana Impresses Minister KTR

Working in jobs along your school or college is a very common practice in many western countries. However, in India, many see it as a diversion from studies or something you would do in unfavourable conditions. But a recent video of a young boy distributing newspapers in Telangana is breaking stereotypes on the internet. The clip, which was posted on Twitter by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, shows the young student from Jagtial Town distributing newspapers on his bicycle.

In the video, the boy identified as Jai Prakash is seen moving on his bicycle with a basket full of newspaper. When the person recording the video asks the boy why was he delivering newspapers at this age, the boy quickly responds, “What’s wrong with it?” in Telegu. He goes on to say that there was nothing wrong with working hard for his future. KTR shared the video along with a caption where he praised the boy's confidence, composure and clarity of thought.

Loved this video from Jagtial TownThis young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression 👏👏 He says what’s wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it’ll keep him in good stead in future pic.twitter.com/Ug4wYIGn8a — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 23, 2021

Since being posted online, the clip so far has garnered over 2 lakh views along with nearly 22 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, users lauded the boy and said he was an inspiration for many. "For his maturity and confidence, this kid should inspire many people here. If his family isn't stable there is nothing wrong with helping his parents by working part-time along with his studies. He has a great future. God bless him," appreciated a user.

Another user said that we should focus on teaching dignity of labour to kids for the betterment of our next generation.

This boy has shown a great maturity.. https://t.co/f813FQADb1— Abhinav 🇮🇳 (@abhi_917) September 23, 2021

We should teach our next generation the same - DIGNITY OF LABOUR !!! https://t.co/7TnYPPksmN— Manushi Sinha (@manushiS) September 24, 2021

Some suggested that the government should introduce scholarships to help talented boys like him in the state. "KTR Sahab, please help this child, he is confident, he is smart and his expressions are good, he needs encouragement plus facilities for achieving his goals. God bless this child," read a reply to the tweet.

It’s true that many in India don’t believe in dignity of labour and look down upon such videos. However, this boy’s thought process is a positive change.

