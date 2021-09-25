CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Dignity of Labour': Young Boy Delivering Newspapers in Telangana Impresses Minister KTR

Confidence of this young boy distributing newspapers in viral video impresses Telanaga minister KTR and other netizens. (KTR / Twitter)

Since being posted online, the clip so far has garnered over 2 lakh views along with nearly 22 thousand likes on the microblogging site.

Working in jobs along your school or college is a very common practice in many western countries. However, in India, many see it as a diversion from studies or something you would do in unfavourable conditions. But a recent video of a young boy distributing newspapers in Telangana is breaking stereotypes on the internet. The clip, which was posted on Twitter by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, shows the young student from Jagtial Town distributing newspapers on his bicycle.

In the video, the boy identified as Jai Prakash is seen moving on his bicycle with a basket full of newspaper. When the person recording the video asks the boy why was he delivering newspapers at this age, the boy quickly responds, “What’s wrong with it?” in Telegu. He goes on to say that there was nothing wrong with working hard for his future. KTR shared the video along with a caption where he praised the boy's confidence, composure and clarity of thought.

Since being posted online, the clip so far has garnered over 2 lakh views along with nearly 22 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, users lauded the boy and said he was an inspiration for many. "For his maturity and confidence, this kid should inspire many people here. If his family isn't stable there is nothing wrong with helping his parents by working part-time along with his studies. He has a great future. God bless him," appreciated a user.

Another user said that we should focus on teaching dignity of labour to kids for the betterment of our next generation.

Some suggested that the government should introduce scholarships to help talented boys like him in the state. "KTR Sahab, please help this child, he is confident, he is smart and his expressions are good, he needs encouragement plus facilities for achieving his goals. God bless this child," read a reply to the tweet.

It’s true that many in India don’t believe in dignity of labour and look down upon such videos. However, this boy’s thought process is a positive change.

first published:September 25, 2021, 14:03 IST