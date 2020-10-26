Dilapidated Road in Uttarakhand Reconstructed After Teenage Girl's 'Ground Report' Goes Viral

Crumbling roads, overflowing drains, pothole-riddled roads are commonly spotted across the country. Despite the general acceptance of the fact that our roads will not change, a few responsible citizens continue to raise their voice for betterment and action. A ground report of fragmenting roadway recently emerged from Dewarkhadora village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The report became public via a video shared on social media.

The person ground reporting the pathetic condition of the roads was none other than a 15-year-old girl. The teenager came across a 10-km newly laid stretch that started falling apart, a few hours after it was built.

The locals of the region had already complained and protested but no heed was paid by the authorities. It was then when Suhani Bisht, an aspiring journalist, decided to do something and took matters in her own hands. She went out there and filmed a recording of the road that desperately needed fixing. Suhani, via her video which is now viral, reported the substandard quality of road work. She decided to make the situation known, demanding immediate measures.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, the Class 11 student along with her father Dheeraj Bisht, decided to draw attention to the recurring complaints. In order to do the same, they shot the video and shared on social media. Suhani claimed that the villagers were threatened when they tried to complain to junior and assistant engineers about the bad-quality construction.

She told the news portal, that as taxpayers, the people deserve up to the mark public amenities. The locals of the Chamoli district were told that the ‘commission’ from these constructions are handed to the highest levels in administration and government.

Suhani’s father informed the daily that the state public works department (PWD) authorities threatened them.However, Shivam Mittal, assistant engineer, PWD contested the allegation.

The road which had been in a pathetic condition for a long time was constructed shortly after Suhani’s video became viral. The road from Gopeshwar to Ghigraan village was re-laid by the district administration reportedly within 12 hours.