'Bengalis Can't Live Without Fish,' Says BJP's Dilip Ghosh as He Goes Fishing

BJP MP and party’s national Vice President Dilip Ghosh is often in the news, be it for locking horns with Trinamool leaders in West Bengal or something else. But now a viral video of the BJP leader has gone viral where he is seen catching fish at a local pond close to Kolkata along with a few of his supporters. The video, shared by Ghosh on his own Twitter handle, showed him dressed casually in a T-shirt and trousers as he is surrounded by 3-4 men and dips the fish hook in his hand in the water of the pool. Ghosh manages to catch a few as soon as he drops the hook in the water.

Check out the video here:

There's a saying, Bengalis cannot live without fish & rice. My boyhood days were eventfully spent, fishing in nearby ponds,by my ancestral village home. Today, urged much the same. Hence,spent some time fishing in Newtown. pic.twitter.com/nYKlMjlii5— Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 18, 2021

In the video Ghosh seems to have caught a ’tilapia’, a common freshwater fish. He then shows the caught fish to the others in his party and then collects it in a basket.

Ghosh captioned the video on Twitter by saying how Bengalis are said to absolute lovers of ‘fish and rice’. “My boyhood days were eventfully spent, fishing in nearby ponds, by my ancestral village home. Today, urged much the same. Hence, spent some time fishing in Newtown."

Newtown is a satellite city near north west area of Kolkata and has seen some very fast development in terms of infrastructure but also has some lakes and ponds in the vicinity.

Ghosh has recently lashed out at West Bengal’s ruling Trinamoool Congress by accusing it of sending tainted leaders to Tripura. When asked about the mudslinging going on within the BJP, he said, “They are sending all thieves and corrupt leaders to the state." His attack was directed at the TMC even though he was asked to comment on the infighting within the saffron party.

