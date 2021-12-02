Diljit Dosanjh is All Praise for Desi Dadi Making Kada Prasad, Shares 'Sweet' Video

Kada Prasad is whole wheat flour halva, cooked with equal portions of whole-wheat flour, clarified butter, and sugar. The prasad is regarded as a treat for the devotees, who visit Gurudwara or sit in langar. Men, women who cook this halva pour in their hearts in its preparation. One such heart-warming clip of an elderly woman preparing kada prasad and offering it to the Gurudwara has gone viral. In the video, the old lady is seen making kada prasadby adding flour, sugar, ghee, and water to a pan. After cooking the prasad, she takes it to a Gurudwara and places it next to the Holy book, and bows before it. The 42-second video was shared by an Instagram account, which goes by the name ‘What the Roti,’ on the occasion of Guruparab. The clip caught the attention of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh. The actor-singer posted the video on his Instagram account too. In the caption, he wrote, “WAHEGURU, Baut Hee Pyari Video. Mai Jaanda Tan Nahi Maata Ji Nu..Par Mere Walon Baut Baut Pyar Te Respect. (This is an adorable video. Though I don’t know the grandmother, I have love and respect for her).” Further, Diljit mentioned that he feels like having the kada prasad now.

Watch the video:

The Punjabi singer had shared the clip two days ago, and it has racked up 2,078,491 views and hundreds of comments. Diljit also shared that he was teary-eyed on watching the video as according to him, people nowadays have lost this simplicity. The actor shared that the video teaches us to “live in the moment”, he wrote, “Jo V Karo Poore Mann Naal Karo Eh V Sikhan Nu Milda Es Video chon (Whatever one does, they should do it with their whole heart).” Netizens, too, loved the simplicity of the woman and showered love in the comment section of the post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.