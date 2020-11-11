Diljit Dosanjh Just Revealed He Doesn't Drink And Cockroach Killer Chalk Has a Connection To It

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is one of those celebrities who might not have many haters. Diljit, who created a buzz with his recent album Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T), is busy cleaning his house for Diwali, which falls on November 14.

He posted a picture of a cockroach killer chalk, calling it "gharelushaktian”.

Responding to his tweet, a user, on a lighter note, said that the singer is tweeting weird things probably because of having consumed too many drinks. He wrote, “Paaji, aaj do peg zaadahogaeshayad jo ootpataang tweet karrahe ho.”

पाजी आज दो पेग ज्यादा हों गए शायदजो ये उट पटांग ट्वीट कर रहे हो 🙏😂 — Aditya Kumar 🇮🇳 (@AdityaK45112011) November 10, 2020

To which, Diljit replied that he does not drink and he is just cleaning the house. He said, “Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab.. GharkiSafai Kar raha Hu.”

Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab..Ghar ki Safai Kar raha Hu.. https://t.co/0edbgWzGUQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 10, 2020

This was not the only post with which he caught the attention of netizens. Diljit also put out a video showing an army of ants running on a cup of jaggery. In the video, he can be seen marvelling at their speed.

The caption on the video reads that he has become fan of their speed. Posting the video, he wrote, “Speed,” along with two emojis of lightening.

Diljit has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood as well. Audiences liked his performance in Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. Now, he will be next seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.The movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma, will hit theatres on November 15, a day after Diwali.

Apart from the three, the film features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, NehhaPendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.

Diljit kept his fan entertained during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by posting funny videos on social media. At the beginning of the lockdown, he shared a picture of himself holding a cardboard cut-out which read, “Stop posting your home workouts.” It was a dig at those who were putting out pictures of themselves doing exercises at home.