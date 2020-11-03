Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video of Old Woman Selling Food in Jalandhar, Urges Fans to Visit Her

After the old couple from Baba ka Dhaba in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar shot to fame, another video of an old woman from Punjab is striking a chord. The video showcasing the plight of an old woman from Jalandhar was shared by actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, among the thousands of social media users.

In the video, the 70-year-old woman can be seen sitting at her dilapidated food stall on the roadside. She explains that she makes a living by selling reasonably-priced food at her roadside stall. The woman is sitting at her tiny shop located at Jalandhar's Phagwara Gate market. In the one-minute-thirty-second video, she talks about how people spend thousands of rupees at expensive hotels, whereas she sells dal, sabzi and paranthas at reasonable prices.

She also says that she has to work even though she is quite old to make a living. Her husband is no more and her children grew up with the income she earns. “Kaam karde menu bade saal ho gaye ne (I have been working for many years)," she says. When she is asked if she is happy, she responds by saying, in Punjabi, "What to do? I have to do this."

The old woman's story has touched a nerve and thousands of people have promised to visit her food stall. Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh was among those who promised to visit her stall when in Jalandhar next. He also urged his followers to support the woman by visiting her roadside stall.

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk also shared the video on Instagram this week and asked his fans and followers to watch the video and visit the stall. Many followers also commended the resilient spirit of the woman who is working hard despite the harsh conditions. One woman commented, "The best thing is she is still smiling and soo soo positive."