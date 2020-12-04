Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut Made Indians Need Translations. Punjabi Twitter Stepped In to Help

It may have been an unlikely, unexpected showdown, but Desi Internet was hooked onto Twitter for most of Thursday as an feud unfolded between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing farmers protests in India.

The Twitter fight started on Wednesday when Dosanjh hit out at Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and said the woman had joined the protest for Rs 100.

Ranaut had deleted the tweet after the backlash, yet she has been widely called out for misinformation.

“Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” Dosanjh tweeted as he shared a video of an elderly woman Mahinder Kaur speaking on the farmer stir.

What followed was an ugly war of words and to every attack from Ranaut, Dosanjh had a counter attack in shudh Punjabi.

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj SadeyJhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

While the war of words was amusing, a lot of it was limited to Punjabi - and it led a major section of Indians clueless, especially with Google missing out on accurate translations.

Punjabi is tough. Any translation of this fight? — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) December 3, 2020

Need of the hour. It’s high time for @Twitter to provide a native auto translation for Punjabi tweets. #DiljitDosanjh — Vishal TK (@vishal_tk) December 4, 2020

Then Punjabi Twitter stepped in -- and they did not disappoint.

Translation:Do they appear to you as one who will incite violence?Every word you say is like that, what do you want?They are like God for usDid nobody teach you any etiquette of speaking?Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those who are elder to you https://t.co/3vOMV1Gwn9 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) December 3, 2020

"Brainless mannerless person, i'm talking about the mother whose photo you shared saying she can be hired for Rs 100. Have you heard her response or should I send it again? Don't divert the topic or run away. Your crooked methods may work in Bollywood, won't work with Punjabis" — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) December 3, 2020

Translation: So friend last tweet of the day@KanganaTeam is known to divert attention from the issues at hand The issue is about unfair Farm Bill and we stand with farmers in peaceful solidarity If one wants to fix their Karma they must apologise to the mothers of Punjab https://t.co/wure9HTJ02 — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Senior?She disrespected our aged mother, where was this seniority then?Does she have any sense on how to speak to elders? Senior, as if!Dont worry about my career buddy, ill take care of it. Why don't you restrain her. https://t.co/4I3A86YOjj — Gursartaj Nijjar (@gursartaj) December 3, 2020

Our mothers are like OUR GODS Who disparages on our mothers and speaks ill of them is NO CELEBRITY FOR US Don’t you dare run @KanganaTeam, answer our mother I think this is it enough for you todayWhenever you have an itch the next time, let us know we’re always ready for you https://t.co/JQgYxvRUJo — daily motivational quotes lite (@badumtsso) December 3, 2020

While the translations were amazing and accurate down to the last words, even the non-Punjabi speakers had already discovered an accurate translation: Diljit Dosanjh was the GOAT.

The feud ended for the night -- but it made it clear that while Diljit Dosanjh is GOAT, he certainly has an army behind him to make sure the Internet knows exactly what he's saying. Even if Alexa doesn't understand him, Indian twitter certainly does.