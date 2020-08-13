Diljit Dosanjh's 'Clash' With Alexa Struggling to Play a Punjabi Song is Too Relatable

"Alexa, play 'Woh Lamhe' from Zeher."

Alexa: "Playing Bohemian Rapsody by Queen."

If you have spent a day with Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa, you know exactly what we are talking about. While the futuristic device helps you with the time, weather in your city, or just play a random song request, sometimes the AI can't catch up with you and your very specific demands.

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently learned it the hard way when his Alexa could not comprehend as to what the singer was asking her to play. In case you're wondering, Diljit wanted the assistant to play one of his songs "Clash", but Alexa had other things on her mind.

In an Instagram video titled "CLASH BETWEEN ME & ALEXA," Diljit can be seen making a smoothie in his kitchen while interacting with his fans on an Insta live session.

To liven things up, Diljit humbly requests Alexa to play a song sung by him.

However, Alexa being Alexa doesn't pay heed to his repeated requests and even ends up playing a Beatles song instead.

The hilarious banter between the two goes on for a while and Alexa eventually deciphers what the singer is rambling about after several failed attempts.

Since the time of its upload, the interaction between the two has raked in over a million views, leaving his fans in splits.

"Seeing Diljit talk to Alexa is so wholesome," wrote one.

"Jahahahaahhaha alexaaa khajjal karingg paaji, (sic)."

"I loved your CLASH with Alexa...... and I understand your PEED to make alexa play ur song, (sic)"

"Big fan pajji masst album hai kennttt, (sic)."

A snippet from Diljit's 6-minute-long video was also shared by a fan on microblogging site Twitter and spread like wildfire across the platform.

Diljit beefing with Alexa on insta live is my new fave video 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O59Cc2hQL0 — jned (@Englistani) August 12, 2020

"Clash" song was released on YouTube on Tuesday. Sung by the Punjabi singer, the video has garnered over 10 million views and is currently trending in India at #3 spot.