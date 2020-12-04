Diljit Dosanjh's Social Media Following is Blowing Up after His Viral War of Words with Kangana Ranaut

If you're late to the party, Desi Twitter chose singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as their GOAT on Thursday after the actor chose to fire shots one after another aimed at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in shuddh Punjabi.

The war of words began on Wednesday when Dosanjh hit out at Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and falsely claiming the woman had joined the protest for Rs 100.

Although Ranaut had deleted the tweet post the massive online backlash, the damage was already done and Ranaut was widely called out for misinformation.

“Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” Dosanjh tweeted as he shared a video of an elderly woman Mahinder Kaur speaking on the farmer stir.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

After a lot of back and forth between the two, Dosanjh was collectively chosen as the winner of Twitter spat by Indian Twitter, many of whom also crowned the Punjabi singer with the title of GOAT (greatest of all time). The honour wasn't just pulled out of thin air, it was a cheeky reference to Dosanjh's "G.O.A.T." album which he released earlier this year.

A quick search on google was a further testament to desi janta's sudden interest in Dosanjh's album as he took on Ranaut in one-on-one clash. Clash was also the song from the same album that found a mention in several memes poking fun at Ranaut.

His songs, however, weren't the only things related to the singer that saw a spike in the past 24 hours or so. As the feud between the two actors was in full flow, Dosanjh's social media accounts blew up subsequently.

Dosanjh's Twitter following saw a considerable jump on Wednesday and Thursday, as compared to the regular days after his name continued trending on microblogging site.

A glance at his Instagram followers painted a similar picture.

In case you're curious, Ranaut's Twitter (@KanganaTeam) following didn't see a major rise or fall on the said days.

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj SadeyJhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Funnily enough, Dosanjh's responses were mostly if not all in Punjabi but that didn't hinder his tweet responses from going viral as several Punjabi-speaking netizens stepped in to fill in with word-to-word translations.