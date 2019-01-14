GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Dine & Dash: Father-Son Duo Held for Conning Posh Mumbai Hotels

The duo had been posing as guests in a posh 5-star hotel in South Mumbai's Cuffe Parade when they were caught.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Dine & Dash: Father-Son Duo Held for Conning Posh Mumbai Hotels
The father -son duo were caught by staff at a 50-star hotel in at Cuffe Parade where they were posing as guests. (Credit: Representational Image/Reuters)
A father-son duo were arrested for allegedly posing as hotel guests and escaping without paying bills after dining there, police said Monday.

The two were nabbed after staff at a five-star hotel in Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai alerted police Saturday, an official said.

He identified the two as 57-year-old Suhas Nerlekar and son Swapnil (32), both residents of Kandivali East.

Explaining the modus operandi, the official said,"They used to book rooms in posh hotels after introducing themselves as businessmen. Before collecting the keys of their rooms, the two would have dinner at the hotel and then sneak away without paying the bill."

On Saturday, a hotel staffer stopped them while they were making an exit and asked them to pay the bill, he said.

"They were detained as they did not have any money. The police was called in and we arrested the duo under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC," the Cuffe Parade police station official added.

He said the accused have reportedly cheated hotels in Colaba and Santa Cruz similarly.
