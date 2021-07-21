Diners at Restaurant Hype Toddler Flexing His 'Muscles' in Adorable Video

Sometimes the most beautiful moments are created without any effort and normal things turn special almost spontaneously. Like in this case of a viral video featuring a moment at a restaurant where strangers came together to put a smile on a toddler’s face. Everyone got together to cheer this baby as he displayed his muscles to other people by raising his hands in the air.

The clip was posted on the official Instagram page of the therapy team called Milestones Pediatrics along with a long caption narrating the details of events in the video

The caption informs that little baby named Liam along with his mother was stuck at a local restaurant after a heavy downpour. While they waited for the rain to stop, Liam sat on a bar counter and decided to flex some muscles. The toddler raised both hands to show his muscles to others present in the restaurant. This act by the little kid was received with great response from people seated behind him and they hyped him up by loud cheers and imitations. Delighted by the response, Lian continued his act of ‘showing muscle’ and in no time the whole restaurant including the other guest, bartender and the chef joined in cheering the kid and it was a laughter fest at the restaurant. The caption ended with a note stating that it was great to see people coming together as a community and interacting with strangers especially after the troublesome last year. The clip has now gone viral on Instagram.

Check out the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQWD68pgjaz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since being shared online on July 20, the video so far has received over 13.5 thousand likes along with several comments from users. Reacting to the video, many users wrote that it was the cutest thing they had seen in a long time and found it funny. “I love every second of this, I want to see more," wrote a user in her reaction to the viral clip.

What is your reaction to this cute video?

