News18» News»Buzz»'Bats Are Like Neighbour's Wife': Dinesh Karthik Slammed for Sexist Remark During England-Sri Lanka ODI
'Bats Are Like Neighbour’s Wife': Dinesh Karthik Slammed for Sexist Remark During England-Sri Lanka ODI

File image of Dinesh Karthik.

During the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Indian cricketer turned commentator Dinesh Karthik came up with a questionable analogy around the bat.

Former India stumper Dinesh Karthik made an impact during his debut as a commentator in the recently-concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final where his on-air comments made viewers of the one-off Test between India and New Zealand an instant fan. This, however, were to change on Thursday when Karthik turned up for the Sky Sports panel for the England and Sri Lanka series.

During the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Karthik came up with a questionable analogy around the bat. “Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat, or…” Karthik was heard saying. “Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” he added.

Irked fans panned Karthik for his sexist comment and called him out on microblogging site Twitter.

As far as the match is concerned, Sam Curran claimed the first five-wicket haul of his white-ball career as England won the one-day international series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare at the Oval on Thursday. The hosts sauntered to an eight-wicket victory as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan piled on an unbroken stand of 140, comfortably chasing down a target of 242 to make it 2-0 heading to Sunday’s finale in Bristol.

first published:July 03, 2021, 09:27 IST