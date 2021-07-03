Former India stumper Dinesh Karthik made an impact during his debut as a commentator in the recently-concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final where his on-air comments made viewers of the one-off Test between India and New Zealand an instant fan. This, however, were to change on Thursday when Karthik turned up for the Sky Sports panel for the England and Sri Lanka series.

During the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Karthik came up with a questionable analogy around the bat. “Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat, or…” Karthik was heard saying. “Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” he added.

Irked fans panned Karthik for his sexist comment and called him out on microblogging site Twitter.

Dinesh Karthik clearly not keen to have his Sky contract renewed … pic.twitter.com/SYbEKH0Sae— Jason Mellor (@jmelloruk1) July 1, 2021

It’s an awkward time to be @DineshKarthik’s neighbor.— Satya Kandala (@satyakandala) July 2, 2021

Dinesh Karthik? What the hell was that?😮— Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) July 1, 2021

@DineshKarthik Love your commentary and insights, but "batsmen prefer others' bats, its like neighbours' wives, they always feel better" was not cool at all.— Avi Seth (@UnSethled) July 1, 2021

Hello @DineshKarthik that neighbour's wife comparison yesterday on mic was absolute cringe. Expected better of you King.— Sunny (@ewyikesed) July 2, 2021

Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste!— Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

I understand the shade but this is not a living room with his buddies (even then it would not be right) and nowhere have I said it would be okay if it were towards men. So that's invalid. The comment is distasteful irrespective if he had said wife or husband.— Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

why is everyone hailing Dinesh Karthik as a great commentator for his sexist and cringe comment comparing a married woman to a bat wtf is wrong with people????— arundhati (@uwuzuumaki) July 2, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, Sam Curran claimed the first five-wicket haul of his white-ball career as England won the one-day international series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare at the Oval on Thursday. The hosts sauntered to an eight-wicket victory as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan piled on an unbroken stand of 140, comfortably chasing down a target of 242 to make it 2-0 heading to Sunday’s finale in Bristol.

