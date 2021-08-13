"Dinosaur Egg": Facebook Users Baffled By Object Protruding From Roof

Social media users were baffled after a woman posted a picture of a bizarre egg-like object protruding from what looked like a roof. She said her friend had discovered it first, growing out of the roof of her son’s wardrobe. The family had moved into the house recently and they were not sure if it was there for a while, or had grown out quickly.

To figure what it actually was, she shared the pictures of the ‘mysterious egg’ with her friend Amy, who, then, posted it on a popular Facebook page, created by the ‘Family Lowdown Tips & Ideas’ page.

“This is inside my friend’s son’s wardrobe. They don’t know if it’s always been there and they’ve never seen it or if it’s just appeared. They’ve not long moved. Does anyone have any ideas what it is? And what should they do?” she asked.

Soon after Amy’s post was approved in the group, it sparked a huge reaction. The members of the group came up with horrifying theories about what the object could be. A member speculated that it was a “dinosaur egg", others advised that the egg should not be touched by anyone.

According to 7 News, Amy got confused after reading so many comments on her post. She decided to visit her friend’s house with her father-in-law to inspect the “egg”. Despite fears that it could be a swarm of insects or something worse, an investigation was conducted. Later, it was discovered that the egg-shaped substance was simply expanding foam from the roof of the house.

Once again Amy posted in the group and informed other members about the truth of the mysterious egg. The explanation by her left some Facebook users “gutted” and “disappointed.”

