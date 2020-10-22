'Dinosaur Eggs' Found in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur Turn Out to be Ammonite Sediments

After images of ‘dinosaur eggs' found in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district started doing rounds on social media, experts have confirmed that the structures are actually ammonite sediments. A group of local geology and archaeology enthusiasts visited the site and rebuffed the claims that 'dinosaur eggs' were found there.

Ammonite (ammonoids) were a large and diverse group of marine species that arose during the Devonian period, around 416 million years ago, The Times of India reported. The group of experts found ammonite sediments in a water body called the Kunnam tank.

“The marine species should have been trapped in the process of concretion for centuries. It was misconceived as dinosaur egg,” Ramesh Karuppiah, one of the group members was quoted as saying, adding that the present day Ariyalur and Perambalur in Tamil Nadu were once a seabed.

Ammonites are extinct marine species which existed some 416 million years ago. The name "ammonite" is inspired by the spiral shape of their fossilized shells, which somewhat resemble tightly coiled rams' horns. These creatures are more closely related to living coleoids like octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish.

Earlier in June, two teenagers in Isle of Wight stumbled upon a massive ammnite fossil weighing almost 210 pounds and measuring around two feet in diameter. It was spotted by university students Jack Wonfor, 19, and Theo Vickers, 21.

After ten hours of work, the ancient shelled creature was pulled free of its tomb at Chale Bay on the Isle of Wight, the Dailymail reported. The 96 kg fossil is believed to be around 115 million years old, living during the Cretaceous period. The Isle of Wight in England has an impressive track record, as a high percentage of its surface is coastline, opening more opportunities for fossils to be freed from millions of years of sediment, the report said.