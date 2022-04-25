Dinosaurs May Not Have Been the Colour Movies Like 'Jurassic Park' Portray

Dinosaurs continue to be fascinating ancient animals that walked the planet millions of years before humans. There is a lot of information regarding these giant animals that were wiped off from Earth following catastrophic events. One of the things that most of us would have wondered is what was the colour of a dinosaur? It should be noted that most of our perception of dinosaurs is derived from pop culture and Hollywood movies where we see dinosaurs in earthy colours. However, the first fossilised dinosaur feathers were reported in 1996 where scientists had noticed round microscopic structures within them. These structures were assumed to be fossilised bacteria.

Speaking to Live Science, Jakob Vinther, an associate professor in macroevolution at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom has speculated that some of the non avian dinosaurs may have flaunted feathers in bright colours and patterns instead of drab grey and brown scales which we see in movies like Jurassic Park. How did Vinther arrive at this conclusion?

He told the science publication that he was looking at fossilised ink in squid and octopus-like ancestors which was “remarkably well preserved.” He then took the ink from a squid bought down at the fishmonger and put it under an electron microscope, and observed perfect little round balls. Comparing this with the fossilised ink under the electron microscope, Vinther said, “It looks exactly the same: perfect little round balls.”

Vinther’s eureka moment proved that both dinosaurs and modern day animals including humans have melanin, the chemical that gives colour to our skin. Vinther went on to expand his research in an emerging field called palaeo colour and stumbled upon the fossil skull of a small, 55-million-year-old bird from his home country of Denmark.

According to Wired, the fossil was preserved with a dark halo of feather impressions and two stains where the eyes used to be. He relied on the shape of the melanosomes to deduce hue and pattern on the dinosaur fossil in 2008.

Speaking to Live Science, Vinther said, “If you look at a person with black hair or a bird with black feathers, those melanosomes are sausage-shaped.” He added that if one were a ginger, their melanosomes would be shaped like little meatballs. Vinther added that Big, fat melanosomes indicate grey or blue pigment, while long and skinny, flat or hollow melanosomes are a sign of iridescence. In 2010, Vinther showed how Anchiornis huxleyi was crowned with a red crest.

