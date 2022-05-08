'Dinosaurs' Running by Sea Shock Netizens, 'Who Leaked Footage' asks 'Jurassic World'

A video which is going viral on social media shows several “baby dinosaurs" running through water on beach, leaving the netizens in complete shock. “This took me a few seconds.." read the caption of the video. It has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter. The 14-second video shows creatures that look similar to long-necked dinosaur species. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 14 million views with multiple comments. Have a look at the video:

This took me a few seconds.. pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

“Who leaked this footage?"

Who leaked this footage?— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) May 5, 2022

While few netizens were left in complete shock, others quickly recognised that the species were not dinosaur but Coatis. They are also known as coatimundis and are members of the Procyonidae family. They are usually native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. Coatis have paws which are similar to those of a bear or a raccoon.

They had me fooled https://t.co/cPi1FYwMM9— BelWithTheAss (@UN_Apolo_Getic_) May 8, 2022

What in the world https://t.co/WPpZPn9hYt— Refilwe (@RefilweSeboko) May 8, 2022

i thought these were baby brontosaurus running fast af it did not occur to me that they are extinct https://t.co/FeQ3vWQsyl— dove (@lovedoveclarke) May 8, 2022

I thought these were little foot dinos at first https://t.co/9tHFrsIIAM— tiyani (@crazzyycritter) May 6, 2022

“I thought they’re tiny dinosaur brontosaurus babys running," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “I showed this to my 9-year-old son and it took him a few seconds to figure out what’s going on. Took me a million years that’s the effect of watching Jurassic movies all your life." “Every time I see this video I think how the fuck does nobody notice cuz the first time I watched I was like “why are they playing this in reverse, wrote another person.

What do you think about the video?

