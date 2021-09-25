Dinosaurs Wagged Their Tails When They Ran, Finds New Study

Popular culture has taught us all about dinosaur locomotion. The tails of the majority of the two-legged therapod dinosaurs depicted running are mostly static, with the exception of the infrequent wiggle. However, a recent study published in Science Advances contradicted this notion. The study states that Bipedal dinosaurs’ tails were more than just a counterbalance for their heads. According to a new 3D gait model, the tail had a more crucial and dynamic role -it would swing rhythmically as they walked and ran, similar to how people swing their arms while moving.

Peter Bishop of the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology in the United States and his colleagues created a 3D simulation incorporating CT scans of dinosaur fossils and digital models to understand how the skeleton would have fit together. They were also curious to know how Coelophysis bauri, a tiny, meat-eating reptile that relied on speed and agility to grab its food, could have moved depending on its physiology.

To ensure the accuracy of their technique, the researchers used Eudromia elegans, a South American tinamou bird weighing about 500 g. Its walking and running movements were mimicked. The simulations were shown to accurately reproduce several critical elements of running and walking when compared to results from previous experimental data for the species.

The study also discovered that forcing the tail to wag out of rhythm with the legs required the dinosaur to squander “massively" more energy. This implies that the tail was also involved in the energy-efficient movement.

Dr Bishop was taken aback by the results. However, after experimenting with numerous prototypes with heavier tails, lighter tails, and no tail at all, he stated that the swaying of the tail was to aid in their walking. When scientists removed the virtual dinosaur’s tail, they discovered that the creature’s muscles had to work 18% more to maintain a steady running pace.

