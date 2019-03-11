Dipa Karmakar Gets a Barbie Modelled After Her, Complete With Bronze Medal
The barbie sports the iconic look the world remembers Dipa Karmakar for - becoming India’s first female gymnast to qualify for the final of the vault event at the Olympics.
Image Credits: PTI/Twitter.
Mattel, the toy manufacturing company behind Barbie, has been slowly trying to bring more diversity into their line to present the true representation of real-life women instead of one single standard.
On their 60th anniversary of Barbie, they released a new range of barbies to honor female role models globally, spanning different career fields.
India also got put on the map with this, with Dipa Karmakar being India's representation on it.
The Barbie sports the iconic look the world remembers Dipa Karmakar for - becoming India’s first female gymnast to qualify for the final of the vault event at the Olympics.
Dressed in a red leotard singlet, and sporting a tight bun and a bronze model, Karmakar's Barbie looks like the female role model young girls can look up to.
Karmakar has won over 77 medals, including 67 gold ones at state, national and international levels. She also became India's first gymnast to win a gold medal at an international event - the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup at Mersin, Turkey.
Posting a picture of herself the barbie, Karmakar shared a message about being honored to inspire the next generation of girls.
Barbie has always shown girls that they can be anything!! On the occasion of her 60th anniversary, I am honoured to be selected as a Barbie Role Model to help inspire the next generation of girls!#Barbie60 #YouCanBeAnything pic.twitter.com/6cnAWtLvDs— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) March 9, 2019
People on Twitter welcomed his move and called her 'a true role model.'
The female role models we need. ❤️ https://t.co/xutgt7v5Tr— SL (@smyltr) March 9, 2019
Congratulations @DipaKarmakar The nation is proud of you 😊#sheroes #Barbie60 https://t.co/aU60uaWmSK— sachin kumar kushwaha (@1sachin0) March 10, 2019
Congratulations 👏👏 You're inspiring👏👏 https://t.co/Oe5T4vwcv2— Yamini Sharma (@Yaanooshh) March 9, 2019
You can be cool but you can't be Dipa Karmakar having one of a kind Barbie doll cool! #worklife #Barbie60 https://t.co/ezJrFPDXsv— sharba tasneem (@sharba15) March 9, 2019
Wow!! This is an amazing news. @DipaKarmakar - you truly are an inspiration & a role model to young girls across the world and especially in India. That's one Barbie I'd like to gift all my nieces and hope they become like you. #ProudIndian https://t.co/eg6MVICgyQ— Rachna Lather (@rachnalather) March 9, 2019
Wow!! This is an amazing news. @DipaKarmakar - you truly are an inspiration & a role model to young girls across the world and especially in India. That's one Barbie I'd like to gift all my nieces and hope they become like you. #ProudIndian https://t.co/eg6MVICgyQ— Rachna Lather (@rachnalather) March 9, 2019
The other 'role models' include names like Naomi Osaka, Yara Shahidi, Adwoa Aboah and more.
In celebration of our 60th anniversary and #InternationalWomensDay, we proudly honor #MoreRoleModels than ever before from around the world in an effort to inspire the next generation of girls. #Barbie60 🌍 pic.twitter.com/8bte7gcNSO— Barbie (@Barbie) March 7, 2019
Barbie also recently added a new segment which featured all kinds of women, from differently-abled to women of colour.
As part of our ongoing commitment to #CloseTheDreamGap, we are honoring #MoreRoleModels from around the world than ever before. These women are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. 🌍 Learn more: https://t.co/dDN166naY4. #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60 pic.twitter.com/giiaPkvSS5— Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2019
Also Watch
-
Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul Clenches Title Worth Rs 30 Lakhs
- Upcoming SUVs in India Under Rs 30 Lakh – Tata Buzzard, Hyundai Styx, Renault Duster and More
- India vs Australia | Lakshmanan: Kohli at Four? India Continue to Ponder Option
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Tata Buzzard, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R & More
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s