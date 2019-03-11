LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Dipa Karmakar Gets a Barbie Modelled After Her, Complete With Bronze Medal

The barbie sports the iconic look the world remembers Dipa Karmakar for - becoming India’s first female gymnast to qualify for the final of the vault event at the Olympics.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 11, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
Image Credits: PTI/Twitter.
Remember when you were a kid and barbies were your favorite toys ever? But none of them ever looked like you - and were mostly limited to looking tall, thin and blonde?

Mattel, the toy manufacturing company behind Barbie, has been slowly trying to bring more diversity into their line to present the true representation of real-life women instead of one single standard.

On their 60th anniversary of Barbie, they released a new range of barbies to honor female role models globally, spanning different career fields.

India also got put on the map with this, with Dipa Karmakar being India's representation on it.

The Barbie sports the iconic look the world remembers Dipa Karmakar for - becoming India’s first female gymnast to qualify for the final of the vault event at the Olympics.

Dressed in a red leotard singlet, and sporting a tight bun and a bronze model, Karmakar's Barbie looks like the female role model young girls can look up to.

Karmakar has won over 77 medals, including 67 gold ones at state, national and international levels. She also became India's first gymnast to win a gold medal at an international event - the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup at Mersin, Turkey.

Posting a picture of herself the barbie, Karmakar shared a message about being honored to inspire the next generation of girls.




People on Twitter welcomed his move and called her 'a true role model.'



















The other 'role models' include names like Naomi Osaka, Yara Shahidi, Adwoa Aboah and more.




Barbie also recently added a new segment which featured all kinds of women, from differently-abled to women of colour.



