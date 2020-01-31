'Directed by Abbas–Mustan?': NZ Loses Another Match in Super Over & Cricket Fans Have a Field Day

Guess what? New Zealand took another game of cricket to Super Over and lost it from there. This was their seventh Super Over loss and second in this week alone.

Chasing a score of 165/8 put up by India, the Kiwis looked pretty much on track to win their first T20I match in the already lost 3-0 series on their home turf Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

But there was a twist. A bitter one for the New Zealanders.

Coming in to bowl the final over of the Kiwi innings, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur was given the ball and he made full use of it. Needing only 7 to win in the final 6 deliveries, the home team lost four wickets that included two run-outs.

In the end, Tim Southee's side were left stranded at 165, exacting India's score.

Batting first in the Super Over, New Zealand hammered Jasprit Bumrah for 16 runs. With Rohit Sharma resting, skipper Virat Kohli walked out in the middle with KL Rahul and the duo took the Men in Blue to another T20I victory with a ball to spare.

Fans who are no strangers to seeing New Zealand choking in the Super Overs (remember World Cup final?) were in for celebrations with memes and jibes at their expense.

This series is written and directed by Abbas-Mustan. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020

1st : New Zealand while Batting2nd : New Zealand while Bowling3rd : New Zealand in Super Over #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Mm20oVhEFn — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 31, 2020

New Zealand cricket board clearly doesn’t pay the players a lot. Hence, they work over time. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 31, 2020

New Zealand loves Thanos. They always make the score perfectly balanced. #SuperOver — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020

New Zealand while playing 20 overs vs super over. #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/LQ4E0Ui76R — Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) January 31, 2020

The great art of conceiving a super over. Brought to you by New Zealand. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020

1. New Zealand in regular overs 2. New Zealand in super over. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EqdY8Nsyjd — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020

They started changing this waqt,jazbaat,halaat in #SuperOver from the CWC19 finals.Newzealand is the big victim of Superover.Match losing in super over is an ART then Newzealand is ARTIST. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ShTdqTw9ve — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) January 31, 2020

