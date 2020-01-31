Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Directed by Abbas–Mustan?': NZ Loses Another Match in Super Over & Cricket Fans Have a Field Day

Needing only 7 to win in the final 6 deliveries of Shardul Thakur, New Zealand lost four wickets that included two run-outs.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
'Directed by Abbas–Mustan?': NZ Loses Another Match in Super Over & Cricket Fans Have a Field Day
Image credits: @ICC / Twitter.

Guess what? New Zealand took another game of cricket to Super Over and lost it from there. This was their seventh Super Over loss and second in this week alone.

Chasing a score of 165/8 put up by India, the Kiwis looked pretty much on track to win their first T20I match in the already lost 3-0 series on their home turf Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

But there was a twist. A bitter one for the New Zealanders.

Coming in to bowl the final over of the Kiwi innings, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur was given the ball and he made full use of it. Needing only 7 to win in the final 6 deliveries, the home team lost four wickets that included two run-outs.

In the end, Tim Southee's side were left stranded at 165, exacting India's score.

Batting first in the Super Over, New Zealand hammered Jasprit Bumrah for 16 runs. With Rohit Sharma resting, skipper Virat Kohli walked out in the middle with KL Rahul and the duo took the Men in Blue to another T20I victory with a ball to spare.

Fans who are no strangers to seeing New Zealand choking in the Super Overs (remember World Cup final?) were in for celebrations with memes and jibes at their expense.

