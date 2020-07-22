BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Director Anubhav Sinha 'Resigns' from Bollywood, Fans Ask Who Will Make 'Thappad', 'Mulk'

Sinha, the name behind movies such as 'Thappad' and 'Article 15', tweeted that he has had enough and is calling it quits from Bollywood.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
In a series of tweets, director Anubhav Sinha announced that he is resigning from Bollywood. He then went on to add "Not Bollywood" to his Twitter name as well.

Sinha, the name behind movies such as Thappad and Article 15, tweeted that he had had enough and was calling it quits from Bollywood.

He also shared a screenshot of the name change on Twitter, to show that he was serious about it.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f**k that means," he wrote.

Several of his fans replied to his tweet, pleading him not to quit making movies.

In another tweet which also seems to be about Sinha being a part of Bollywood, the director says that he does not know why he came, but just knows that he wanted to make movies.

Acclaimed directors Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta joined the bandwagon.

It is unsure as to what could have prompted the popular director to take such a step.

Sinha's tweet, however, has left fans wondering if he'll actually stop making movies.

