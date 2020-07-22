Director Anubhav Sinha 'Resigns' from Bollywood, Fans Ask Who Will Make 'Thappad', 'Mulk'

In a series of tweets, director Anubhav Sinha announced that he is resigning from Bollywood. He then went on to add "Not Bollywood" to his Twitter name as well.

Sinha, the name behind movies such as Thappad and Article 15, tweeted that he had had enough and was calling it quits from Bollywood.

He also shared a screenshot of the name change on Twitter, to show that he was serious about it.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f**k that means," he wrote.

Several of his fans replied to his tweet, pleading him not to quit making movies.

Then who will make movies like Mulk, Article 15 & Thappad? — Musaddique Qazi (@mfmqazi) July 21, 2020

Don't be sir..... Otherwise phir hume Article 15 jasi movie dekhne ko ni milegi aur naye logo ko chance nai milega. Don't give up — Nivi Srivastava (@SrivastavaNivi) July 21, 2020

What the hell seriously pls don't sir — @singhgagan02 (@singhgagan02) July 21, 2020

Resign from Bollywood but continue ur good work in Hindi Film Industry or just Film Industry — Abhinav (@abhinav0488) July 21, 2020

In another tweet which also seems to be about Sinha being a part of Bollywood, the director says that he does not know why he came, but just knows that he wanted to make movies.

I didn't know why I came. I just wanted to make movies. I have just started figuring out why though. https://t.co/bTkNB9iYGw — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Acclaimed directors Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta joined the bandwagon.

छोड़ दिया... It never existed in the first place. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 21, 2020

It is unsure as to what could have prompted the popular director to take such a step.

Sinha's tweet, however, has left fans wondering if he'll actually stop making movies.