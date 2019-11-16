Woman Shares 'Disgusting' Photo of Dirty Feet of Fellow Passenger Above Her Headrest
In the picture shared by the woman passenger it can be seen that the passenger is resting his bare, dirty feet on her headrest as she looks all bewildered with the situation.
(Reddit/ u/Addian4 )
A woman traveller recently face da 'disgusting' situation when her co-passenger, sitting in the seat right behind her, put up his feet on the headrest of her seat. The woman took a selfie with the feet and shared it on Reddit on Monday. the image has now became viral.
In the picture, the ill-mannered flyer's bare, dirty foot is seen resting on the woman's headrest while she looks bewildered with the situation.
The woman posted the picture with a caption that read, "This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane."
This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane from r/mildlyinfuriating
The picture soon went viral and has received over 31,300 upvotes since being posted. Comments are also pouring in after the picture went viral, with users calling it "disgusting". Some even asked the woman to "tickle" the feet. Some even suggested that in such a situation the woman should have called flight attendants and sought their help.
One user wrote, "Fake a sneeze, and flick a bunch of water on their feet. You won't see them again." Another comment read, "Ask the flight attendant for a packet of pepper. Why fake it?"
Here's what some other comments read.
"It bothers me to think that people put up with this sort of thing because they're too shy to confront ignorance," an angry user commented.
Another user commented, "People think this is OK because other people refuse to say anything to them.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: 'Vanilla' Asim Riaz Turns 'Angry Young Man'
- War Actress Vaani Kapoor Deletes Pic Wearing 'Ram' Printed Top
- Jawa Perak Bobber Launched in India at Rs 1.95 Lakh, Gets BS-VI Engine
- Venice Regional Council Floods Minutes After Rejecting Steps to Combat Climate Change
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Doungel Scores in Injury Time to Help India Draw With Afghanistan