Disabled and Proud: Woman with Muscular Dystrophy Inspires Thousands with 'Gorgeous' Photo

A 21-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was apprehensive about sharing pictures on social media as she feared negative comments about her rare disability.

Nila Morton was born with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy which causes severe weakness in the muscles. She uses a wheelchair to move around.

Then on February 2, she decided to let go of her inhibitions and posted a gorgeous picture on Twitter. In the pic, Morton can be seen wearing a black dress.

I was kinda nervous about posting bc this is way outta my comfort zone & Ik some ppl will judge but I felt beautiful ✨ pic.twitter.com/sr0RyOHda4 — Niyoncé (@Niyonce143) February 2, 2020

Comments started pouring in soon after and Twitterati showered her with praise. The tweet has gone viral with users admiring her smile and endorsing her fashion sense.

The tweet amassed more than 520,000 likes and over 36,000 retweets. Morton’s bio on her Twitter and Instagram handle reads ‘Disabled and Proud’.

Morton told Bored Panda, “The day my post went viral, I was studying, honestly. When I took a break, I saw how most people loved my photos. I love how I look. I love my disability and my wheelchair. I call it my throne.”

However, she was amazed at the support she received and spoke of the unexpected positive response her photos got.

Out of your comfort zone should be your New Zone . Feel beautiful because you are . No reason to blur out your chair.. Do Donuts in that muh & enjoy life — J.Diggiti (@Diggiti) February 2, 2020

These photos are gorgeous. Loving the dress on you. — She Art Loosed (@SoualiganAmazon) February 2, 2020

You are gorgeous! Thanks for sharing. Keep shining! — JoanMarDK (@JoanMarM) February 2, 2020

Felt???? YOU ARE beautiful!. Stop it. pic.twitter.com/F8hKs7F9W5 — Joshua Zero (@ZerosBM) February 2, 2020

You felt beautiful because you are beautiful! Never give a damn about what people think my love — Tae ♏️ (@_wheelieboss) February 2, 2020

Morton dreams of becoming a model one day so that she can prove the world the people with disabilities can also be beautiful.

