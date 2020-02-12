Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disabled and Proud: Woman with Muscular Dystrophy Inspires Thousands with 'Gorgeous' Photo

Nila Morton, 21, dreams of becoming a model one day so that she can prove the world the people with disabilities can also be beautiful.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
Nila Morton, 21, posted a photo wearing a dress on Instagram and inspired thousands | Credit: Twitter
Nila Morton, 21, posted a photo wearing a dress on Instagram and inspired thousands | Credit: Twitter

A 21-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was apprehensive about sharing pictures on social media as she feared negative comments about her rare disability.

Nila Morton was born with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy which causes severe weakness in the muscles. She uses a wheelchair to move around.

Then on February 2, she decided to let go of her inhibitions and posted a gorgeous picture on Twitter. In the pic, Morton can be seen wearing a black dress.

Comments started pouring in soon after and Twitterati showered her with praise. The tweet has gone viral with users admiring her smile and endorsing her fashion sense.

The tweet amassed more than 520,000 likes and over 36,000 retweets. Morton’s bio on her Twitter and Instagram handle reads ‘Disabled and Proud’.

Morton told Bored Panda, “The day my post went viral, I was studying, honestly. When I took a break, I saw how most people loved my photos. I love how I look. I love my disability and my wheelchair. I call it my throne.”

However, she was amazed at the support she received and spoke of the unexpected positive response her photos got.

Morton dreams of becoming a model one day so that she can prove the world the people with disabilities can also be beautiful.

