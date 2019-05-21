Disabled Army Veteran Picks Up 505 Kg For Seated Deadlift Record

A former British Army soldier, who was left paralyzed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan ten years ago, has set the world record for seated deadlift by picking up 505 kg.Martin Tye, a former Lance Corporal in the British Army, created the record on May 6, 2019, by lifting a whopping 505 kg, five kg more than what Eddie Hall, the World’s Strongest Man in 2017, lifted when he achieved the heaviest Strongman deadlift.Martin joined the army when he was 21 and completed tours of Iraq, Lebanon and Cyprus, according to Guinness World Records. A suicide bombing in Kabul left him paralyzed for life. “He now has metalwork in both knees, as well as his shoulder, no sensation from the knees down and also sustained a blast injury to his lungs. On his left knee alone he has undergone 20 operations, and he now has arthritis in both knees,” according to Guinness.He was also diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), but “things started to change when he got back into sport and entered the world of strongman competitions.”His partner Beckie Ingram signed him up to the Invictus Games, where he picked up 11 medals in powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.Martin has been competing in disabled strongman events for just over three years now, and Beckie has seen the change from the "skinny little boy"A large crowd watched on with anticipation, as Martin made the attempt at North Somerset’s Strongest Man event at the North Somerset Show in Wraxall, UK.“I want to show the world what disabled people can do. Okay we do it in a different way but that doesn’t mean we’re weaker,” the strongman said.Watch the video here:Martin also revealed that currently he is on an 8,000 calorie-a-day diet. “People will think it sounds really good but it really is a lot of food, sometimes you have to force feed. But as a strongman I get to eat nice meals than bodybuilders. One of my meals is half a (family) cheesecake. Breakfast sometimes will be fry ups, a lot of porridge and then your nutritional value, protein shakes and full fat cream, stuff like that," he said.