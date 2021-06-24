CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#J&K#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Disappointed Indian Fan During Ajinkya Rahane's Dismissal Has Become Internet's Spirit Animal
2-MIN READ

Disappointed Indian Fan During Ajinkya Rahane's Dismissal Has Become Internet's Spirit Animal

Twitter screengrab / ICC.

Twitter screengrab / ICC.

An Indian fan's raw, authentic reactions were captured during Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal on the final day of WTC between Indian and New Zealand.

The final day of the rain-hampered World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand turned out to be a spectacular day of cricket with a bright and sunny morning in Southampton on Wednesday. Kicking off the day with a slim lead of 32, India hoped to extend the margin. That wasn’t meant to be. New Zealand pacers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to get going and eventually bundled them out for 170. With only 139 runs to get, captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took the Kiwis to the historic victory, one to remember for the ages.

While there were many highlights from the day, there was one particular incident that left fans in stitches. As Ajinkya Rahane was batting, the camera panned to a passionate Indian fan in the stands. Pumped up, he exhibited his excitement of catching the action live from the stadium. Unfortunately, things changed for the worse and quite dramatically for him. While the cameraperson was recording his reaction, Rahane was outdone by Boult at that very moment. Realising what had unfolded on the pitch whilst he was still very much in the camera frame, the energy of the fan dropped from 100 to 0 in a matter of seconds.

A video of the incident played during the match where both the moments were stitched together, making it all the more amusing for the fans on social media.

RELATED STORIES

Memes followed next.

Meanwhile, after the heavy defeat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the best Test team couldn’t be decided with just one match, and it should be a best of three contest. “I’m not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test team in the world over one game, to be honest. It can’t just be pressure applied over two days, and you’re not a good side. It definitely has to be worked in the future. Over three matches, there are ups and downs, there are chances to rectify mistakes… So we’re not too bothered by this result."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 24, 2021, 10:33 IST