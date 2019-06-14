A Disappointed Pakistani Fan During Australia Clash Has Become Internet's Spirit Animal

A fan supporting the Pakistan team refused to heckle Asif Ali for his misfielding at the boundary ropes and the reason behind it was a thoughtful one.

It was perhaps Pakistan's sloppy fielding against Australia in Taunton that became the difference between the two sides and despite Pakistan's resilience with the bat, Sarfaraz Ahmed's side had to settle with a disappointing 41-run defeat in an otherwise exciting game on Wednesday.

And it was Asif Ali's unfortunate butterfingers that pulled him into the spotlight not once but twice during the World Cup contest as the Pakistani middle-order batsman dropped a couple of chances during the match played at the Country Ground.

The first slip by Ali came on the fourth delivery of the 13th over bowled by pacer Wahab Riaz, when skipper Aaron Finch was given life as he edged one to the 27-year-old cricketer guarding the slip cordon area. To make matters worse, the ball sailed away for a boundary.

Finch, batting on 26, went on to score 82 (84).

The second drop, a sitter at the fence, was captured by the broadcast cameras as Ali failed to capture the ball yet again. This time, it was centurion David Warner, who decided to upper-cut Riaz. The ball landed in Ali's pouch and slipped out - almost prophesying Pakistan's loss against Australia. Warner, who had notched up 104 runs already, was eventually dismissed for 107 in the next over by Shaheen Afridi.

Ali had done the damage and it was Pakistani fans who bore the brunt. Anger ran through all the fans in attendance but one man, standing right behind Ali, refused to show any emotions.

With hands on his hips and disappointment written all over his face, the fan perfectly summed up Pakistan's slipped opportunity to win the match.

Social media users found their spirit animal and used the perfect capture to express all of their feelings about the match.

This Guy is the Mood of whole Awaam watching the teams fielding.... pic.twitter.com/RK9OTGQlXb — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) June 12, 2019

Aamir watching his efforts ending up in smoke :#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/WR2e5skxUU — Sid-Says: (@Afqaar) June 12, 2019

Pakistani fans once again .. batting collapse 😒 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/t9xCNbEgCc — Farhad Nazir (@itsFarhadnazir) June 12, 2019

Imam Ul Haq played 75 balls for his selfish fifty and inzamam be like "Naak katwa do Meri sifarish ki"#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8uTdI4tTh0 — Fasih Uddin (@Fasih_Uddin) June 12, 2019

You can see 220 million Pakistanis in him 💔#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/UHTM4ORvyY — HURAIRA ツ (@AslamYaxin) June 12, 2019

During the innings change break, Pakistan reporter Zainab Abbas tracked down the man and sat with him to know why he reacted the way he did.

“It was just a straightforward catch. It was really disappointing to see it happen right in front of me getting dropped. It probably showed all over my face," he said.

But why didn't he heckle the cricketer especially when Ali was stationed metres away from him?

“I could see it land on his hand and then he dropped it, so it was really disappointing to see it happen right in front of me. And I couldn’t say anything because he had just come off a family tragedy, so I didn’t shout at him.”

The fan was referring to Ali's 19-month-old daughter's demise back in May after which he was recalled to the side for the World Cup tournament.

Pakistan lost the match but the fan won hearts on the Internet for his thoughtful gesture.

Give him the trophy already, someone.