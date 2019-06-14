Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

A Disappointed Pakistani Fan During Australia Clash Has Become Internet's Spirit Animal

With both hands on his hips and disappointment written all over his face, the fan perfectly summed up Pakistan's slipped opportunity to win the match against Australia.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A Disappointed Pakistani Fan During Australia Clash Has Become Internet's Spirit Animal
Image by ICC / Twitter.
Loading...

A fan supporting the Pakistan team refused to heckle Asif Ali for his misfielding at the boundary ropes and the reason behind it was a thoughtful one.

It was perhaps Pakistan's sloppy fielding against Australia in Taunton that became the difference between the two sides and despite Pakistan's resilience with the bat, Sarfaraz Ahmed's side had to settle with a disappointing 41-run defeat in an otherwise exciting game on Wednesday.

And it was Asif Ali's unfortunate butterfingers that pulled him into the spotlight not once but twice during the World Cup contest as the Pakistani middle-order batsman dropped a couple of chances during the match played at the Country Ground.

The first slip by Ali came on the fourth delivery of the 13th over bowled by pacer Wahab Riaz, when skipper Aaron Finch was given life as he edged one to the 27-year-old cricketer guarding the slip cordon area. To make matters worse, the ball sailed away for a boundary.

Finch, batting on 26, went on to score 82 (84).

The second drop, a sitter at the fence, was captured by the broadcast cameras as Ali failed to capture the ball yet again. This time, it was centurion David Warner, who decided to upper-cut Riaz. The ball landed in Ali's pouch and slipped out - almost prophesying Pakistan's loss against Australia. Warner, who had notched up 104 runs already, was eventually dismissed for 107 in the next over by Shaheen Afridi.

Ali had done the damage and it was Pakistani fans who bore the brunt. Anger ran through all the fans in attendance but one man, standing right behind Ali, refused to show any emotions.

With hands on his hips and disappointment written all over his face, the fan perfectly summed up Pakistan's slipped opportunity to win the match.

Social media users found their spirit animal and used the perfect capture to express all of their feelings about the match.

During the innings change break, Pakistan reporter Zainab Abbas tracked down the man and sat with him to know why he reacted the way he did.

“It was just a straightforward catch. It was really disappointing to see it happen right in front of me getting dropped. It probably showed all over my face," he said.

But why didn't he heckle the cricketer especially when Ali was stationed metres away from him?

“I could see it land on his hand and then he dropped it, so it was really disappointing to see it happen right in front of me. And I couldn’t say anything because he had just come off a family tragedy, so I didn’t shout at him.”

The fan was referring to Ali's 19-month-old daughter's demise back in May after which he was recalled to the side for the World Cup tournament.

Pakistan lost the match but the fan won hearts on the Internet for his thoughtful gesture.

Give him the trophy already, someone.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram