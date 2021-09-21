Disappointed Pakistani Fans Relive 1992 World Cup Glory, Mock England's Cancelled Tour

It is an incredibly disappointing time for the cricket fans in Pakistan. Days after New Zealand pulled plugs on their first-ever tour of the country in 18 years citing security concerns, England have now withdrawn their upcoming tours, adding to the frustration of the cricket-loving nation. “The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in.

“We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments," the ECB said in a statement.

Reacting to the news, Pakistan cricket chief Ramiz Raja on Monday said that England had failed his nation’s cricket team.

“Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses," Raza wrote on his Twitter page.

It wasn’t long before the aam janta reacted to the dispiriting news, albeit with taunts and some classic 1992 World Cup throwback where Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England in the finals.

Everything will be OK InshaAllah. But Absolutely Not will never change. Dear New Zealand, England you must know "Absolutely Not" will always stay on top.#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/3J0UIHs6YB— Fazal Abbas (@_AbbasFazal) September 20, 2021

True Player in every Game and in every Grounds.#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/BpMY7xyUf1— DANISH Janjua (@DanishJanjua_) September 20, 2021

World can never forget this momentsSatisfying moments#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/RTGeM71mPo— Âhmâd OFFicial (@hmdOFFicial2) September 20, 2021

Carlos Brathwaite, anyone?

Oh, well.

March 25, 2021, marked the 29-year anniversary of Pakistan’s maiden cricket World Cup triumph, which till date remains the only time they lifted the trophy. Led by the inspiring Imran Khan, Pakistan embarked on a sensational journey from the group stages to finally beat England in the final and win the 1992 World Cup in Melbourne.

