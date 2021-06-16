'Disappointed' Pakistani Fan's Response to ICC World Cup Throwback Meme is Everything

In the trending world of social media, memes may come and go but the meme featuring an angry face picture of London-based Pakistani cricket fan Muhammad Sarim Akhtar from the 2019 World Cup is always going to remain fresh in the minds of cricketing fans. The viral meme featuring Akhtar looking displeased, with both his hands on his waist was captured during the live telecast of Pakistan’s World Cup encounter against Australia on June 12, 2019. The picture soon became viral making Akhtar an international internet sensation.

Akhtar’s disappointment was directed to the poor show of the Pakistani players and the fact that a catch had been dropped during this match played at Taunton ground in the Somerset country of England. As the viral completed its 2nd anniversary, cricketing accounts and fans got together to give a shoutout to Akhtar’s remarkable expression. The viral meme even featured in the Tweets by International Cricket Council and Somerset County. Check them out:

One of the greatest internet memes of all time was born in Taunton on that day #WeAreSomerset https://t.co/Suqewmz4iw pic.twitter.com/NWavuOtpih— Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) June 12, 2021

“Thanks @Somersetcc yes I took a 3 hrs drive to Taunton from London and it proved to be an iconic day for me,” tweeted Akhtar in his reply to Somerset’s tweet on the 2nd anniversary of the meme.

Thanks @SomersetCCC yes I took a 3 hrs drive to Taunton from London and it proved to be an iconic day for me https://t.co/4AbDLqsD9k— Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) June 12, 2021

After this match in 2019, Akhtar gained a lot of popularity and now has his own meme fans. In fact, in the New Zealand vs Pakistan in 2019 WC, some fans arrived at the venue with T-shirts featuring Akhtar’s viral facial expression. Ever since then the expression has fueled many hilarious memes on the internet.

Sarim Akhtar memes pic.twitter.com/Rmx0MGfSwh— Abdul Samad Saddozai (@samadsaddozai) June 16, 2019

Play with pride and passion!The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan. Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

In 2020, Akhtar featured in one of the videos posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the England series. In the video, he was seen motivating the Pakistani team by mentioning how the team has always performed well in the English condition. Towards the end of the video, Akhtar hilariously advises the Pakistani batsman to leave all the deliveries outside offside.

