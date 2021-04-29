'Disaster Girl' Zoe Roth Just Made a Whooping Rs 3.3 Crore By Selling NFT of Her Iconic Meme

Zoe Roth, famously known as ‘Disaster Girl’, made almost half a million dollars by selling the original photograph of the viral meme. The 21-year-old rocked the online world when she was photographed in front of a burning building with a sinister smirk on her face in January 2005. Roth, then aged 4, was living in Mebane, North Carolina when her father, Dave Roth, captured her devilish smile while firefighters were putting out a fire in the background. Since then, the image became the internet's favourite meme to depict a humorous take on catastrophe or mischievous acts.

In February, Roth, a senior in UNC-Chapel Hill, was suggested in an email to sell the original image as a non-fungible token or NFT by an anonymous person. Despite being suspicious of the idea earlier, the father-daughter duo sat on it for weeks before finally giving it a go.

Talking to The Raleigh News & Observer , Roth said the duo sought advice from ‘meme celebrities’ like ‘Bad Luck Brian’ and ‘Overly Attached Girlfriend’, before they hired a manager and lawyer to sort the process.On April 16, the ‘Disaster Girl’ token was listed for 24-hour auction and its price skyrocketed to 180 Ether, which is equivalent to $470,000. The auction was won by a collector known as ‘3F Music’, Farzin Fardin Fard, CEO of a music production company based in Dubai, reports Gizmodo

NFTs are unique digital assets encrypted with an artist’s digital signature, verifying its ownership and authenticity, allowing digital content to be sold as physical art. By selling it, the owner doesn’t lose the rights as NFT retains copyright. Each time, the ‘Disaster Girl’ is re-sold in the future, Zoe will get 10% of the sale giving her control over the image for the first time in 15 years.

Zoe said that being able to sell the image shows that she has some control over the agency of the whole process. While Zoe wants to donate her proceeds to a charity, her father wishes to fix the AC in his car with it.

