'Discover True Self': Chinese Company Launches 'Coming Out Kit' for Queer People

The LGBTQIA+ community is gradually gaining visibility in society. As people become open to the idea of varying sexualities, many more gender-fluid people are coming forward. And to assist them in this significant step of coming out, an organisation based out of China has rolled out a “kit.”

Trueself, formerly known as PFLAG China, is an LGBT organisation that has launched a coming out kit to help people from the LGBTQIA+ community to make other people cognizant about their gender expression, identity, or both. Known as “A Journey to True Self,” this educational kit will guide those who wish to open up about their sexuality to their friends, family, and peers.

The kit contains a package of various merchandise featuring the rainbow flag, a planner, a pack of 50 cards with FAQs by parents and friends, among other things. The kit also contains testimonies and experiences from other people from the LGBTQIA+ community who have come out to their family and friends.

“It would not be a one-size-fits-all package, but it will be a gift to discover one’s true self. The ultimate goal is to seek growth in your best efforts, although, in the end, you might not achieve what you want and what others have,” Hu Zhijun, founder, of Trueself, told Sixth Tone.

He added, “As the journey unfolds, some will realise they have stigmatised their gender identity and reject the possibility of a more positive relationship with their loved ones from their past.” Hu ended his statement by saying that if only 20 out of 100 people find the coming out kit useful, “the product will have proved its worth.”

Not only the kit, but Trueself is also dedicated to providing counselling sessions and meet-ups and helping the community breathe a little better among their loved ones and acquaintances. The organisation will also organise events for people not belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and educate them regarding the intricacies of living as a gender fluid person.

