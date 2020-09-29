Discovery of a Strange Crack Expanding on Moon's Surface Has Baffled Scientists

Earth’s constant companion and it’s only natural satellite, the Moon is the second brightest after the Sun and the easiest celestial object visible in our sky.

The Moon’s presence has a great impact and effect on our planet, as it moderates the Earth’s planetary wobble which helps stabilize our climate.

The moon’s gravitational pull causes tides across Earth’s water bodies. The Moon’s prominence over humanity is immense. Its presence in our sky has helped us to chart calendar months which are roughly equal to the time it takes to form one full moon to the next.

The Moon is the only celestial body on which humans have set foot. By measuring the age of lunar rocks and soil samples collected over years of exploration, it is about 4.6 billion years old, about the same age as Earth.

The Moon’s surface is rocky, with much of its cratered from planetary and meteoric impacts. It has a very thin and tenuous atmosphere called an exosphere and due to its lack of liquid water, the moon cannot support life forms.

Over a 100 robotic spacecraft have been launched to explore the Moon, including nine crewed missions to the moon and back by more than six nations so far. Its presence and close relationship with our planet is what keeps our researchers and scientists to constantly come up with new discoveries.

Recently, researchers were baffled by a discovery of a strange crack on the Moon’s surface, which is continuing to expand. Large scale research conducted by the Smithsonian Institute to study the fault on the lunar surface using sensors installed during Apollo 17 has found the faults.

The obtained data indicate a mysterious crack appeared due to a powerful shock, the magnitude of which could be closer to 5.5 on the Richter scale, which is enough to cause above moderate damage to buildings on Earth.

Such information is crucial to scientists as they remotely explore the lunar surface for future colonizing the satellite body. It also provides information on the seismic activity of the lunar surface.