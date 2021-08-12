Discovery of Tunnel in Bengal Village Leads to Treasure Hunt

The construction of a drain at Bengal’s Birbhum district three days ago threw up a surprise for everyone. Workers found a hidden tunnel underneath the soil. As soon as the word spread, people assembled near the spot in Rajnagar and started digging around, hoping to find treasure.

The police got to know about the matter and soon reached the spot. People who were digging the tunnel fled after spotting the police. The tunnel was finally closed down on Wednesday night. However, the excitement of the locals regarding the tunnel refused to die down.

After Tuesday night, when the tunnel was discovered, some people tried to quell the rumours. Several people, including a local panchayat member and a worker involved in the drain construction, said it was not a tunnel, but a hole drilled into the wall, which people mistook for a tunnel.

that the Pir Baba of a nearby dargah in the area travels through this tunnel since a mazar is situated right next to the area where the tunnel was discovered.

Besides, the tunnel is really not very far from the Rajbari in Rajnagar, so many people think that it may be connected with Rajbari. They are of the belief that the tunnel may be connected to the palace, so there may be hidden treasure in it.

So, the rumours continue to flow over this mysterious tunnel.

