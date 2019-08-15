'Disgraceful and Outrageous': Heartbreaking Images of Starving Elephant Go Viral on Social Media

Recently, a picture of an emaciated elephant has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on the welfare of circus animals.

The picture of the elephant was first posted on Facebook by the official page of the Save Elephant Foundation. It also says that the elephant, Tikiri, is one of the sixty elephants who are made to work consecutive nights at a religious festival in Sri Lanka.

The elephant is apparently seventy years old and clearly denied proper nutrition.

In the viral images, Tikiri looks weak beyond imagination and we can't even imagine how she manages to walk in such a condition.

But that's not even the worse part.

Turns out, the festival organisers cover her up with flashy costumes and accessories in order to hide the truth. Naturally, festival goers have zero idea of the horrifying reality that is underneath.

"No one sees her bony body or her weakened condition, because of her costume,' the foundation wrote in a post.

"No one sees the tears in her eyes, injured by the bright lights that decorate her mask, no one sees her difficulty to step as her legs are short shackled while she walks," the post added.

Since it was posted, there have been hundreds of comments on the pictures, condemning the festival and the organisers. To be honest, this is nothing short of animal cruelty and we hope strong action is taken against those involved.

Towards the end of the post, the foundation asks a very valid point:

"For a ceremony, all have the right to belief as long as that belief does not disturb or harm another. How can we call this a blessing, or something holy, if we make other lives to suffer?"

