'Disgraceful': Viral Video Shows Brawl Involving 25 Customers At Missouri Walmart

A violent altercation that erupted inside a Walmart in Missouri, US, reportedly involving more than twenty customers, was captured on video, forcing authorities to initiate a criminal investigation. At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a major brawl broke out in the self-checkout area of the store on West Florissant Avenue in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. The chaos erupted quickly after a minor incident that was handled internally without the involvement of the police.

People were seen aggressively beating, kicking, and stomping on one another while cursing loudly in a video taken of the altercation, which has since gone viral on social media sites. During the fight, some of the individuals picked up rods and threw glass items to beat the attackers while others used the fire extinguishers, frightening onlookers, especially those with children, sending them fleeing for their safety.

Here is the video:

The brawl had calmed down by the time police showed up, however, they are looking for the CCTV footage provided by Walmart to determine what exactly transpired. There have been no reports of injuries or arrests in connection with the fights.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall said, “I’ve seen some videos on social media, and it’s disgraceful. I’m going to call it like it is.” He estimated that between 10 and 25 people were involved in the fights. According to McCall, responsibility, transparency, and security that is prepared to contact the police if there is an issue are all necessary to prevent occurrences like the one at this Walmart.

“We prioritize the safety of our customers and associates at all times and will work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate what happened at our store Tuesday night,” a Walmart representative said.

Similar instances have occurred in the past at this Walmart, prompting customers and residents to urge that the store be closed. Although the store employed its security, it was unclear whether they were present at the time of the clashes, however, some cashiers seemed to be present.

